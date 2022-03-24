INVO Bioscience to Exhibit at the 2022 Pacific Coast Reproductive Society (PCRS) Annual Meeting

SARASOTA, Fla., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO), developers of the INVOcell®, an advanced fertility treatment technology which is currently available, is exhibiting the INVOcell solution at the 2022 Pacific Coast Reproductive Society (PCRS) Annual Meeting, taking place March 23-27 at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, CA.

INVO Bioscience, Inc. is a medical device company focused on commercializing the world's only in vivo Intravaginal Culture System (IVC), INVOcell®, an effective and affordable treatment for patients diagnosed with infertility. (PRNewsfoto/INVO Bioscience, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Chris Myer, INVO's Senior VP, Business Development, Americas, and Bojan (Bo) Mitrovic, PhD, INVO's Director, Sales, US will both be available in Booth #314 discussing INVOcell with the broader Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) physician community.

Steve Shum, CEO of INVO Bioscience, commented, "A key component to our go forward commercialization strategy is to synchronize and take an expanded, more comprehensive and direct approach toward our U.S. efforts. PCRS provides us an opportunity to easily connect with a number of U.S. IVF clinics that have already trained on the INVOcell device and the IVC treatment process, as well as introduce our solution to additional clinic operators interested in expanding their treatment options and overall capacity by introducing INVOcell to patients."

Pacific Coast Reproductive Society is a multidisciplinary medical specialty society providing Continuing Medical Education (CME) to physicians and allied healthcare professionals. The PCRS Annual Meeting provides an outstanding forum for the exchange of information and the advancement of the ideologies of reproductive medicine in a relaxed and collegial setting. Session topics have been carefully selected to bring you the highest quality, innovative CME, designed and presented by thought leaders in reproductive medicine.

