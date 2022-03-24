PRIMARY ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE RETAIL PARTNERSHIP WITH BUYBUY BABY

Beloved Direct to Consumer Gender-Neutral Children's Clothing Brand is Now Available in more than 100 buybuy BABY® Stores and Online at https://www.buybuybaby.com

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Primary today announced their exclusive partnership with leading specialty baby products retailer buybuy BABY . Primary will introduce their colorful, gender-neutral clothing assortment for newborns and toddlers, as part of buybuy BABY's 'welcome to parenthood' Buzzworthy Brands initiative. Primary's parent-loved, affordable clothing essentials from onesies to everyday basics for all kids in sizes Newborn to 24 months is available now in more than 100 buybuy BABY stores nationwide and online at buybuybaby.com .

Primary's products offer everything new parents need most, all sustainably made in the softest fabrics and signature rainbow of color. This includes essential bodysuits and footies made of organic cotton, mix and match tees and shorts, play rompers for easy one-and-done dressing, and best-selling swim separates offering UPF 50+ sun protection. The Primary collection is part of buybuy BABY's Buzzworthy Brands, which features a curated assortment of digitally native brands offering a broad selection of high-quality, trusted and differentiated products to meet ever-evolving parent needs.

"Primary is the perfect complement to our family of Buzzworthy Brands," said Patty Wu, Senior Vice President and General Manager at buybuy BABY. "As the leading Baby Specialist we want to support products by parents for parents. We love supporting two moms committed to creating a brand focused on both inclusion and sustainability. Primary shares our value of inclusion through gender-neutral product offerings we know our customers will love."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with buybuy BABY and align our brand with the leading children's retailer that will help us reach even more parents across the country," said Christina Carbonell, co-founder & co-CEO. "Bringing our bright, bold, and inclusive collection of clothing to buybuy BABY stores gives us an incredible opportunity for parents to discover and feel the quality of our products like never before."

In buybuy BABY stores, Primary will be merchandised in a dedicated space between Girls and Boys clothing, to support the brand's gender-neutral positioning. Online, the brand is searchable under the Clothing & Accessories/Gender-Neutral tab or by typing 'Primary' into the search bar.

Primary is available in more than 100 buybuy BABY retail locations nationwide and online at buybuybaby.com now. To learn more about the partnership and in-store availability, visit primary.com/locations.

buybuy BABY's 'welcome to parenthood™' supports the retailer's mission to help parents cut through the clutter of information that abounds while raising children, allowing them to focus on solutions that meet their needs and develop unique parenting styles. The expanded platform is a key component of parent company Bed Bath & Beyond's strategy to transform the business by fostering long-lasting relationships with customers throughout their life.

About Primary

Primary is a non-gender, sustainable and inclusive kid's clothing brand rewriting the rules for what kids wear every day. Primary creates timeless essentials at great prices all while keeping kids comfortable at home, the playground and school. An all inclusive, non-gendered brand, Primary will provide quality fabrics in every style and color, catering to all kids' needs and wants. Founded by two mothers, and former co-workers, Galyn Bernard & Christina Carbonell brought Primary to life in 2015, to provide colorful clothes for every kid, including their own! To learn more about Primary at www.primary.com .

About buybuy BABY

buybuy BABY is the leading specialty baby products retailer in North America, with a 25-year history of providing families with trusted information and products they need to confidently navigate the journey of parenthood—across every milestone, big and small. The company sells a wide assortment of baby and toddler essentials, as well as nursery furniture. Buy Buy Baby, Inc. is a subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY). For more information, visit https://www.buybuybaby.com or https://www.bedbathandbeyond.ca .

