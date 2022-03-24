QHR Health Launches Second Cohort of Leadership U to Train Future Hospital Executives

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QHR Health, a leading shared service solutions provider strengthening independent community healthcare, announces applications are being accepted for its second cohort of Leadership U, a seven-month program that identifies and strengthens the next generation of hospital leaders. QHR Health created Leadership U to strengthen leadership capabilities in new and potential CEO candidates, increase the talent pipeline of leaders in rural healthcare, and improve staff retention and recruitment. The hands-on educational and coaching program focuses on:

Governance – Board Relations

Strategic Change

Financial Decision Making

Healthy Staff Relations

Community Involvement, Philanthropy and Advocacy

Diversity, Inclusion and Health Equity

QHR Health's Leadership U equips future leaders to meet the challenges of running independent, community hospitals.

"More than half of hospitals lack a succession plan, a problem made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dwayne Gunter, CEO of QHR Health. "That's why QHR Health created Leadership U to train and cultivate future hospital leaders and equip them to meet the challenges of running independent, community hospitals."

QHR Health graduated its inaugural cohort of Leadership U in 2021, including:

Scott Boyes , Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Wooster Community Hospital

Tom Hood , Chief Operating Officer, King's Daughters Medical Center

Heather Hyler , Chief Nursing Officer, Wilson Medical Center

Participants value the program and believe it helped their career. All respondents agreed they are equipped for career advancement after Leadership U.

"I thought the topics and sessions were appropriate and useful as someone looking to be in a CEO position in the future."

Less than six months after graduation, 60 percent of the graduates hold hospital C-level positions.

To learn more about the program and to nominate an emerging leader from a QHR client hospital, visit: https://qhr.com/qhr-health-leadership-u/. Applications close on March 28, 2022. At this time, the program is exclusively for QHR Health client hospitals.

ABOUT QHR HEALTH

QHR Health strengthens independent community healthcare as the industry's leading health solutions provider serving independent, critical access and rural hospitals and health systems across the U.S. For more than 40 years, QHR Health has collaborated with clients to ensure that people in communities ranging from small rural towns to larger population centers, have local access to quality healthcare services. To learn more, visit QHR.com (https://qhr.com) or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

