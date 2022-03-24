Universal Technical Institute-Lisle Offers Students Enhanced Training and Skills Through Expansion of Early Employment Program with Waste Diversion Leader LRS

Win-win collaboration benefits UTI students who receive frontline experience, competitive wages and student loan reimbursements; LRS builds a valuable pipeline of well-qualified future mechanics

LISLE, Ill., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (UTI) is expanding its Early Employment Program at its Lisle, Ill. campus by teaming up with LRS (formerly known as Lakeshore Recycling Systems) to give current students hands-on experience, an opportunity to earn money while still in school, and receive up to $20,000 in student loan reimbursements if they join LRS on a full-time basis after graduation. The Early Employment Program is a dual-benefit endeavor between one of the nation's leading providers of automotive technician training and one of the nation's leading waste diversion, recycling and portable services companies.

LRS (PRNewswire)

The Early Employment Program helps LRS meet its need for automotive and diesel technicians to service its fleet of vehicles by employing current UTI students as "Mechanics in Training." Students are paired with "Mentor Mechanics" who guide them through real-world scenarios as they maintain LRS' fleet, including waste hauling and recycling trucks, street sweepers and portable restroom transport vehicles. Upon graduation, select students who are offered full-time employment with LRS will earn competitive wages and up to $4,000 annually for up to five years to be applied to paying down student loans.

The Early Employment Program is offered by 80 employers across UTI's network of campuses. The initiative blends post-secondary skills education with on-the-job, apprenticeship-type training. Participating employers may offer 20 to 30 hours of paid work experience, mentoring, consideration for full-time employment, and reimbursement for education-related expenses after graduation.

"LRS is pleased to join forces with UTI on this strategic, student-focused employment program," said LRS Senior Vice President of Fleet and Maintenance Jason Saunders. "Our Mechanics in Training and Mentor Mechanics benefit from invaluable face time with one another, serving as an effective progression to onboarding future mechanics who are knowledgeable on the LRS fleet and overall maintenance program. In turn, UTI offers its students frontline experiences that help shape and sharpen their knowledge base with the opportunity to receive financial support after graduation."

Recent UTI-Lisle graduate Anthony Turner started training with the UTI/LRS Early Employment Program in December 2021. Now that he's completed the program, Turner serves as a mechanic at one of LRS' eight maintenance facilities throughout greater Chicago.

"It's a great program and everyone at my LRS maintenance shop is eager to help me progress," Turner said. "I look forward to continued learning at LRS and have recommended the program to other UTI students. This type of opportunity is beneficial in providing the frontline experience needed to hit the ground running after graduation."

For more information on UTI's Early Employment Program, visit https://www.uti.edu/blog/education/early-employment.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Phoenix, Universal Technical Institute's (NYSE: UTI) mission is to serve our students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers. Approximately 250,000 students have graduated from one of UTI's 14 campuses located across Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Texas. UTI's campuses are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), while its employer-aligned technical training programs are offered under four brands: Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute / Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology. For more information and a complete list of all programs offered, please visit www.uti.edu or follow on LinkedIn @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and Twitter @news_UTI.

About LRS

Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., LRS is among the nation's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers. Since 2012, LRS has specialized in delivering an exceptional experience for millions of residential and commercial customers across nine states: Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Kansas, Arkansas and Tennessee. Diversified and growing exponentially, LRS also offers affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling, portable restroom rentals, street sweeping, on-site storage and temporary fencing. LRS owns and operates 63 facilities and thrives on the passion of more than 2,000 full-time employees. The company provides safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods, and communities it serves. To learn more visit www.LRSrecycles.com . #BeyondWaste

Media Contacts:

Faye Shroff

fshroff@breakinglimits.net

704.591.4353

Jim Engineer

LRS

jengineer@lrsrecycles.com

773/951-4655

(PRNewsfoto/Universal Technical Institute,) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.; LRS