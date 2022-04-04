InventHelp Presents Newly-Designed Rose Bush Cover (CLR-101)

PITTSBURGH, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My rose bush covers were always blowing away," said the inventor from Zion, Il. "I created a weighted rose bush cover that is effective and aesthetically pleasing."



InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

He created the patent-pending WEIGHTED ROSE BUSH COVER to fulfill the need for a weighted decorative rose bush/shrub cover. This will protect any form of shrub from environmental effects and remain in place via its integrated weight system. Additionally, this will add visual appeal to any garden or landscape area without needing to place additional weights on the cover.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CLR-101, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp