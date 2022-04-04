InventHelp Presents Public Sanitary Wipes (CCT-4570)

PITTSBURGH , April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "During this pandemic I realized that many people touch door handles in order to enter or exit a public place, said the inventor from Jeffersonville, Ind. "I thought that there needs to be a way to protect people from the spread of germs so I came up with this idea."

He invented DOOR NAPS to fulfill the need for a means to protect users from COVID-19, colds, the flu and other infectious diseases. This invention provides individuals with biodegradable towelettes that may kill germs and enhance safety. Additionally, this product could be positioned near doors and other frequently touched surfaces to help improve health and provide peace of mind.

