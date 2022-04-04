New M&A Offering from Transportation & Logistics Leading Consulting Firm Metafora

CHICAGO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metafora announced today the launch of an M&A service offering tailored to the needs of businesses looking to buy or sell in the transportation & logistics space.

The M&A market continues to be as robust as ever with no indication of slowing activity. The nature of companies that are being built and transacting is growing increasingly technical. Having a strategic process for effectively valuing, investing/acquiring, and integrating targets is more important than ever.

Metafora's new service guides businesses throughout various stages of the M&A lifecycle:

Defining an M&A Strategy

Building a Target Pipeline

Conducting Due Diligence

Executing Integration Activities

Investing in transportation properties and acquiring targets has become quite complex as companies continue to deploy capital into technology. Valuing these assets and their addressable markets either as a pure play or as a merger candidate requires a level of diligence less commonly found in a traditional fundraising / buy side / sell side market making process. This is true for venture capital firms investing in niche players across the market. They have substantial budgets and are seeking to understand TAMs, operators' ability to execute, the competitive landscape, and true market penetration potential.

John "JT" Engstrom , Metafora's VP of Corporate Development & Strategy comments, "In the world of private equity and strategic acquisition, taking this one step further toward understanding integration and synergy potential can be a material value driver post transaction. Key aspects that should play into the valuation of any deal involving technology are: Build versus buy decision-making elements combined with realistic speed-to-market expectations and the need for maintaining strategic assets versus using commercial opportunities to subsidize development. Using Metafora's M&A frameworks and deep industry expertise enables both buyers and owners to maximize value recognition, both pre and post transaction."

About Metafora

Metafora (formerly CarrierDirect) is dedicated to serving, growing, and disrupting the transportation and logistics space on behalf of operators, acquirers, sellers, and investors. We are a business consulting and software development firm that exclusively serves the transportation, logistics, and supply chain space. We partner with carriers, shippers, and freight tech vendors to help them optimize their business and develop tech strategy to fuel their growth.

