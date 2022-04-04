PGA Champion Jason Day Launches Getting Out of the Rough Video Series With AstraZeneca to Support Lung Cancer Biomarker Testing Awareness

Campaign aims to increase understanding of the role of biomarker testing to complete a lung cancer diagnosis

WASHINGTON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason Day, pro-golfer and PGA Champion, joins AstraZeneca to launch the Getting Out of the Rough campaign, aimed to educate lung cancer patients and their caregivers about biomarker testing and the importance of completing a lung cancer diagnosis through this approach. The Getting Out of the Rough campaign features a six-episode video series, where Jason is joined by friends from the worlds of medicine and entertainment to discuss and learn about adapting after you or someone you love has been diagnosed with lung cancer. Among the group is Modern Family star Julie Bowen, whose series episode premiered today, as well as actors Anthony Anderson and Bellamy Young, happiness expert Shawn Achor, oncologist Dr. Mark Socinski and Jason's wife, Ellie Day.

AstraZeneca Logo (PRNewswire)

Jason's mother, Dening, was diagnosed with Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), in 2017. Jason immediately stepped into the roles of caregiver and advocate to ensure that she received the best care possible—which for Dening included access to comprehensive biomarker testing. Biomarker testing can help reveal information about your specific type of lung cancer. This will help you and your healthcare team determine your treatment plan. Although Dening passed away in March 2022, she was able to spend extended time with her family— the extra time that Jason's wife Ellie refers to as a "silver lining."

"I'm honored to be launching the Getting Out of the Rough campaign. The issue of lung cancer and biomarker testing is deeply personal to me. When my mother was diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer, we felt hopeless and did not know what kinds of treatment options existed at the time, nor what would work best for her," said Jason Day. "It wasn't until her healthcare team suggested comprehensive biomarker testing that suddenly new treatment options quickly became possible. Before my mom's diagnosis, I had never heard of biomarker testing or targeted therapy."

To help share information about Getting Out of the Rough, Jason is joined by medical oncologist and lung cancer specialist, Dr. Mark Socinski, who specializes in non-small cell and small-cell lung cancer. In their episode, Dr. Socinski speaks with Jason on the importance of having a well-thought-out treatment plan and how to work with your healthcare team to discuss all your options when faced with a lung cancer diagnosis.

"Just like golf is about aiming for a specific target, comprehensive biomarker testing can help you and your doctor get a complete diagnosis and determine the best path forward for treatment of lung cancer," said Dr. Socinski. "Today, we have several drugs that target these biomarkers, but you can't use the drugs appropriately unless you find the target. That's why I encourage all my patients to consider comprehensive biomarker testing."

To learn more about Getting Out of the Rough and watch episode 1, please visit www.diagnosisstories.com .

About Getting Out of the Rough

Getting Out of the Rough encourages lung cancer patients and caregivers to obtain a complete diagnosis through comprehensive biomarker testing. For more information on Getting Out of the Rough, visit www.diagnosisstories.com .

