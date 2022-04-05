KCIC RELEASES ANNUAL ASBESTOS LITIGATION TRENDS REPORT

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KCIC, a consultancy based in Washington, D.C., today announced the release of its annual Asbestos Litigation Year in Review report, which provides an in-depth analysis of asbestos-related personal injury through year-end 2021.

The 2021 Asbestos Litigation Year in Review gives a detailed look at '21 asbestos litigation and trends in recent years.

The analysis gives a detailed look at asbestos litigation in 2021 and trends in recent years, providing insights into how these trends are changing over time. The report analyzes statistics based on disease, jurisdiction, and plaintiff firm while also diving into alternative exposure types and other plaintiff attributes such as gender, resident state, and age. This year's report includes new analyses on allegations of talc exposure within traditional asbestos lawsuits, as well as at what industries and time frames plaintiffs are alleging exposure occurred. It also looks at trends for living versus deceased plaintiffs and how that has changed over time.

Megan Burns, née Shockley, Managing Director at KCIC, said, "The analyses in this report really get to the heart of the trends driving asbestos litigation. KCIC is a company that thrives on data-driven solutions, and it is through reports like this that we can really analyze the data points captured from asbestos complaints to provide useful insights into the litigation."

To download the 2021 Asbestos Litigation: Year in Review report, and for more information about KCIC, please visit www.kcic.com/asbestos. This year, KCIC will also be presenting the information via webinar that will provide a more in-depth dive into the data. The webinar will be held on April 28th, 2022, at 3PM (EST). To register for this free webinar, please visit here. For inquiries about the report or related webinar, please contact Megan Burns at burnsm@kcic.com.

