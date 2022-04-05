TERRA.DO TO COMPETE IN FINAL 20 GROUP FOR EDTECH COMPETITION AT THE ASU + GSV SUMMIT IN SAN DIEGO

STANFORD, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terra.do, a global climate platform founded in 2020 with the mission to get 100 million people working in climate by 2030, announces that its co-founder and CEO, Anshuman Bapna, will present alongside other notable industry thought leaders in the EdTech space during the ASU + GSV 13.0 Summit at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, CA from April 4 - 6, 2022.

The company is excited to be a part of the Summit, which connects leading minds focused on transforming society and business around learning and work. This year, Terra.do has been named a GSV Cup semifinalist, known as the Elite 200, consisting of companies which represent the top pre-seed and seed startups in the Pre-K to Gray category. The Elite 200 come from a group of 750+ startups, judged by 175+ global leading venture capital firms and strategic partners in digital learning.

Furthermore, from the Elite 200 semifinalists category, Terra.do has qualified for the Cup's Top 20 companies who will compete in front of a live audience and panel of judges for the chance to win up to $1M in prizes. This event will take place on Tuesday evening, April 5 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm PST in the Seaport Ballroom A-E, Level 2 and on Channel StageX, with Andrew Yang a keynote speaker. Anshuman Bapna, CEO of Terra.do, will present on stage for the company.

Terra.do offers intensive cohort-based learning programs, a climate careers platform, and is home to a growing community of active climate professionals. It is estimated that nearly half of the world's GDP will be disrupted by climate change. Terra.do has already graduated several thousand fellows to meet these needs head-on. Programs range from the flagship Climate Change: Learning For Action, to sector-based deep dives such as The New Hydrogen Economy, and Climate Change for Software Engineers to name a few. The global Terra.do community comes from 25+ countries, and consists of climate experts, climate companies that are actively hiring, and mentors who are industry practitioners.

The ASU + GSV Summit is a collaboration between Arizona State University (ASU) and Global Silicon Valley (GSV) Ventures and was started in 2010. In its 13th year, the summit is a gathering of notable companies from various industries focused on the Education and Talent Technology (EdTech) industry. The event is a platform for companies to showcase their research, insights, and collaborate with others to advance the EdTech dialogue.

About Terra.do

Terra.do is a global platform for learning about climate change, meeting experts and peers, and building a career in climate. Founded in 2020, it is working on the mission to get 100 million people working in climate by 2030.

