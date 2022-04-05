TMGcore, Inc. The Home of Immersion™ announces the launch of its single-phase immersion mining tank CryptoCore

PLANO, Texas, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TMGcore is excited to announce the launch of its immersion cooled mining solution, CryptoCore. CryptoCore is now the world's most advanced commercial hardware plus software solution for single-phase immersion digital asset mining. TMGcore's solution stands apart due to its ability to improve and sustain hash rates in contrast to air-cooled solutions – all while supporting long-term viability and substantially decreasing common failure rates.

TMGcore engineered CryptoCore to enhance performance up to 80% above stock OEM hash rates. The company's state-of-the-art lab tracked these excess performance rates, which can be calibrated to the preferred rate of the end-user. Additionally, CryptoCore is both miner and fluid agnostic, thus providing ultimate flexibility for any deployment.

CryptoCore provides users the ability to harvest digital asset while being conscious of environmental impacts. The innovative mining solution of CryptoCore will reduce energy usage, noise pollution, and long-term taxation of energy grids, as compared to other devices on the market. Several patents are pending on the technology.

TMGcore is also launching a turn-key hosted mining offering eliminating the burden of large capital infrastructure costs, facility management, and both geographical and real estate size constraints. "Bring us your miners and we'll do the rest! promotes JD Enright, Sr.,CEO of TMGcore, Inc.

CryptoCore is a single-phase liquid immersion solution where each tank holds 28 miners of any type and delivers up to 200kw of power. By utilizing state-of-the-art design and patented technology, the CryptoCore solution allows for dramatic hash rate improvement, minimal square footage, environmentally sustainable operations, unparalleled electrical efficiencies, and ease-of-use. CryptoCore represents the future of the digital asset market, demonstrating the leading technology for sustainability and accelerated harvesting growth.

About TMGcore®

TMGcore is an award-winning U.S based provider of High-Performance Computing and Mining solutions. Utilizing liquid immersion technology, TMGcore provides the most evolutionary commercial grade hardware and software solutions enabling higher densities, better efficiencies, and lights out operations wherever compute or mining are needed. In addition, TMGcore is partnered with global leaders to design, develop, and commercialize the next generation of compute and mining technologies. For more information, visit www.tmgcore.com.

