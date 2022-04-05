Vereigen Media adds Distinguished US Executives Dave Steinmeyer and Steve Collins to Accelerate Global Expansion.

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vereigen Media, a leader in full-stack solutions for B2B demand generation, today announced the next phase of its global expansion with the addition of US-based Dave Steinmeyer as Managing Partner and Steve Collins as Senior Vice President of Global Revenue. Vereigen, in its 4th year of success, now serves a growing base of digitally savvy customers from offices in the US, UK, UAE, and India.

Dave Steinmeyer brings Vereigen an extensive background in helping B2B technology organizations expand their strategic efforts by focusing on customer and prospect engagement. As Managing Partner, Dave leverages his expertise in developing strategic growth models and customer-centric revenue teams. With his proven track record in driving measurable results for clients, Dave will help propel Vereigen to a market leader position as it expands operations globally.

"I have had the pleasure of working with Dave for many years. He consistently delivers on his commitments and follows through on his promises. Dave is the person I know I can rely on when I have tough business challenges to solve. His experience, candor, and dedication to ensuring his clients have the tools and resources to succeed have made Dave a partner I know I can turn to for all of my demand generation needs," said Alison Harris, Chief Digital Strategist at Addison Marketing.

Steve Collins brings Vereigen his solid background in B2B marketing and operations emphasizing Tech and SaaS companies. As SVP of Global Revenue, Steve will lead Vereigen's global expansion efforts and help deliver results to its growing network of clients and partners. Steve continues to leverage his B2B marketing expertise to help drive revenue growth for top global B2B brands.

"I am confident the values and input Dave and Steve bring to Vereigen Media will strengthen the company's result and customer-focused culture," said Anuj Pakhare, Founder and CEO of Vereigen Media. "Both have years of experience in our market sector that will help shape our position in the market and scale our growth. Vereigen Media's existing and future customers will benefit greatly from their commitment, determination, and customer-centricity."

Vereigen Media is a full-stack solution provider for B2B demand generation. It provides digital content methodology and processes to deliver relevant content to targeted decision-makers, at scale, with tangible results optimized for ROI and outcome. Vereigen offers a suite of Account-Based Management (ABM), Intent Data, Performance Media, and Content Syndication solutions. With an extreme focus on data quality, bespoke digital processes, and RevOps enablement, Vereigen helps sales and marketing teams increase conversion in their go-to-market strategies. Its flagship solution, VMintent, allows partners to hyper-target by tracking content engagement and funnel progression at both the account and contact level, ensuring that marketers can target the right contacts at the right time.

"We are eager for the opportunity to bring transparency and accountability to an otherwise convoluted B2B demand market," said Dave Steinmeyer. "Our focus is squarely on helping our colleagues and customers address their digital and demand marketing challenges as they work to find scalable options in driving growth and revenue for the organizations they work tirelessly to support."

Anuj Pakhare, founder and CEO of Vereigen, is an industry leader driven to change the B2B marketing landscape. Anuj has an extensive career working with marketing, PR, and research firms. He offers a wealth of experience and knowledge while focusing directly on customer experience and maximizing results. Anuj aims to make Vereigen Media a global leader of full-stack solutions for B2B marketing, ABM, and Intent Data programs. Vereigen Media is poised to bring revolutionary support for marketers through understanding their unique challenges while minimizing the costs typically associated with comprehensive marketing programs.

"We believe in studying and deeply understanding how businesses purchase products, then leveraging that knowledge into the core of our leading-edge B2B solutions. We bring the best experience and measurable results to our clients and strive every day to implement solutions that positively impact marketers' lives," Anuj concluded.

