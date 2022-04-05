WPBeginner Growth Fund Invests in WooFunnels, the Leading Sales Funnel & Marketing Automation Platform for WooCommerce

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WPBeginner Growth Fund, the leading investment fund focused on WordPress businesses, is pleased to announce that it has acquired an investment stake in India-based WooFunnels, a popular sales funnel builder & marketing automation platform for WooCommerce.

Over 18,000+ eCommerce website owners use WooFunnels to capture more leads, increase average order value, do timely follow-ups with customers, and add other eCommerce automation features that are proven to boost revenue.

"The decision to invest in WooFunnels was a no-brainer. It's a must have tool for all eCommerce websites because it helps you increase profits without increasing traffic or ad spending," said Syed Balkhi, Founder and CEO of WPBeginner & Awesome Motive.

Over 19 million websites use Awesome Motive growth tools including OptinMonster, WPForms, MonsterInsights, AIOSEO, and others. WPBeginner Growth Fund's investment in WooFunnels will help unlock strategic synergy across the portfolio and further Balkhi's mission of helping small businesses grow & compete with the big guys through superior growth tools and training.

"We're excited to be a part of WPBeginner Growth Fund family and to work with Syed as he joins our board," said Daman Jeet Singh, co-founder and CEO of WooFunnels. "WPBeginner has a strong history of helping top-tier WordPress product companies accelerate their business to achieve their full potential. We believe this is a huge opportunity, and we're very pleased to add a partner that can go the distance with us."

WooFunnels has other products including the marketing automation software, Autonami, and a suite of conversion tools on XLPlugins, all of which are part of the investment deal.

About WPBeginner Growth Fund

WPBeginner Growth Fund is a leading investment fund focused on WordPress businesses. Created by Syed Balkhi, founder & chief blogger at WPBeginner, the fund's portfolio boasts an impressive list of WordPress companies including MemberPress, Pretty Links, Formidable Forms, Uncanny Automator, Wholesale Suite, and more. WPBeginner is one of the largest free WordPress resource sites for beginners. Learn more about WPBeginner Growth Fund at wpbeginner.com

About WooFunnels

WooFunnels was launched in 2018 to help store owners easily create high-converting checkouts, add order bumps, and one-click upsells. Today it has become a powerful sales funnel builder & marketing automation tool used by 18,000+ smart eCommerce website owners to capture more leads, increase order value, do timely follow-ups with customers, and add other eCommerce automation features that are proven to boost your revenue. Learn more about WooFunnels at buildwoofunnels.com

About Awesome Motive

Awesome Motive is a technology holding company behind popular web apps and growth tools like AIOSEO, OptinMonster, MonsterInsights, WPForms, and over a dozen others. Over 19 million websites use Awesome Motive tools to get more traffic, subscribers, and sales. Learn more about Awesome Motive at awesomemotive.com.

