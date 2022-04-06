22nd Century Technologies Inc. Plans to Establishes Security Operation Centers to Assist State and Local Government

MCLEAN, Va., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 22nd Century Technologies Inc (TSCTI), a leading Cybersecurity Services Provider and Systems Integrator has announced plans to establish a dedicated cyber business unit with its 700+ Cleared, Certified Cybersecurity SMEs. It has appointed Jason Hill, a Cybersecurity veteran, and a transformative leader to lead its Cybersecurity Practice. Jason comes to 22nd Century from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), where he spent the last nine years building and running CISA Cyber Assessments for Federal, State and Local Governments, and Critical Infrastructure Private Sector companies. Jason also spent 23 years as a cyber soldier in the 91st Cyber Brigade in the Virginia Army National Guard, where he honed his skills in the cyber community. 22nd Century looks forward to Jason's leadership and cyber experience as it moves forward in this everchanging landscape, to achieve its mission of securing the nation. Jason has brought the same attention to detail and passion that allowed him to become a well trusted cybersecurity industry leader, to 22nd Century Technologies.

TSCTI Logo (PRNewswire)

TSCTI seeks to streamline SLED govts access to cybersecurity resources by establishing 3 Security Operation Centers

In today's challenging cybersecurity landscape, TSCTI seeks to streamline state and local government's access to cybersecurity resources by establishing 3 Security Operation Centers (SOC) to provide Managed Security Services (MSS). They also have several SLED Cooperative purchasing programs and contract vehicles, to procure cybersecurity services. With the $1B grant from congress for cybersecurity, local governments can request funding to bolster their current cyber posture. 22nd Century looks to be the leader in this area, helping local governments navigate the funding request process, and providing the much-needed cyber services to our Nation's local governments who need them.

22nd Century Technologies has been at the forefront of Cybersecurity for over 15 years and is a leading partner to the Federal Civilian, Defense, State and Local entities. 22nd Century's Cybersecurity Practice has comprehensive technology capabilities to help safeguard the nation's mission critical digital infrastructure from vulnerabilities, intrusions, attacks, and outages.

About 22nd Century Technologies, Inc (TSCTI)

With over 5200+ employees nationwide, 22nd Century Technologies provides Managed Services to Federal, State and Local governments in the areas of IT Infrastructure, Cloud Solutions, Cybersecurity, DevSecOps and IT Modernization.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 22nd Century Technologies, Inc,