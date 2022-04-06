Hometown Local
CTI BioPharma to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago

SEATTLE, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference at 1:30 p.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

Presentation details:

Event: 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay from the Investors section of CTI BioPharma's website at www.ctibiopharma.com.

About CTI BioPharma Corp.
We are a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. CTI has one FDA-approved product VONJOTM (pacritinib), a JAK2 and IRAK1, that spares JAK1. VONJO is approved for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis with a platelet count below 50 × 109/L. CTI is conducting the Phase 3 PACIFICA study of VONJO in patients with myelofibrosis and severe thrombocytopenia as a post-marketing requirement.

VONJO™ is a trademark of CTI BioPharma Corp.

CTI BioPharma Investor Contacts:
Argot Partners
+212-600-1902
cti@argotpartners.com

(PRNewsfoto/CTI BioPharma Corp.)
(PRNewsfoto/CTI BioPharma Corp.)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cti-biopharma-to-present-at-the-21st-annual-needham-virtual-healthcare-conference-301518407.html

SOURCE CTI BioPharma Corp.

