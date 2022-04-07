Anritsu's Dr. Alexander Chenakin Elected to Chair IEEE TC-10 Signal Generation and Frequency Conversion Committee

MORGAN HILL, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anritsu Company, a leading provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions, announces that Dr. Alexander Chenakin, Director of R&D, Anritsu Company, has been elected Chair of the IEEE TC-10 Signal Generation and Frequency Conversion Committee.

As Chair of the IEEE TC-10 Signal Generation and Frequency Conversion Committee, Dr. Chenakin will lead a diverse group of recognized industry technology experts in the signal generation and frequency conversion field. It is the mission of the IEEE TC-10 Technical Committee to promote the development of signal generation and frequency conversion techniques applied to circuits and systems. The committee will evaluate new developments in the fields of RF and microwave oscillators, frequency multipliers and dividers, mixers, and frequency synthesizers.

Dr. Chenakin is well recognized in the field of frequency synthesis. As Director of R&D at Anritsu Company, he oversees the development of various test and measurement instruments. In 2009, he received ARMMS RF&Microwave Society's award for his work on fast-switching frequency synthesizers. His professional achievements have been widely presented in trade publications and international conferences. He has written more than 50 technical articles and holds six U.S. patents. In addition, Dr. Chenakin is the author of an Artech House published textbook about frequency synthesizers.

About Anritsu

Anritsu is a provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions. Anritsu engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for emerging and legacy wireline and wireless technologies used in commercial, private, military/aerospace, government, and other markets.

