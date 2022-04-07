The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 10

WORCESTER, Mass., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) will hold its annual meeting of shareholders on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The meeting will be held in a virtual only format to provide a consistent and convenient experience to all shareholders, regardless of location.

As described in the proxy materials previously distributed to the company's shareholders and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2022, shareholders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2022, are entitled to participate.

Attendance Instructions

The company invites shareholders of record to register for the meeting prior to the deadline of 5:00 p.m. ET on May 6, 2022. To register, shareholders should visit www.proxydocs.com/THG and enter the control number found on their proxy cards, voting instruction form or previously received notice, as well as other information the company may request to verify ownership or communicate with shareholders about the meeting. Participants are encouraged to visit the website to test their systems for compatibility in advance.

Shareholders of record who have registered will receive instructions by email in advance of the meeting about how to access the meeting website, along with a toll-free telephone number for help resolving any technical issues. During the meeting, attending shareholders will be able to vote, participate and submit questions by following the instructions and rules of procedure available on the registration and meeting websites.

Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the meeting, the company encourages all shareholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance. Shareholders who attend the annual meeting and desire to withdraw their proxy votes may do so by following the instructions provided in the proxy statement and on the registration website.

Meeting Replay

A replay of the annual meeting of shareholders will be available on the company's website under the "Investors" section shortly after the conclusion of the meeting.

Annual Report and Proxy Statement

The company's proxy materials, including the 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and the 2022 Proxy Statement on Form DEF14A, are available at www.proxydocs.com/THG.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agents, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com .

Contacts:



Investors: Media:

Oksana Lukasheva Michael F. Buckley Emily P. Trevallion (508) 525-6081 (508) 855-3099 (508) 855-3263 Email: olukasheva@hanover.com Email: mibuckley@hanover.com Email: etrevallion@hanover.com

