InventHelp Inventor Develops Brad Nailer Accessory to Increase Accuracy (DLL-3879)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to hold a brad nailer and workpieces in proper alignment during fastening operations," said an inventor, from Arlington, Texas, "so I invented the STRAIGHT SHOT. My design would increase accuracy while providing optimal retention force."

The invention provides an improved way to utilize a brad nailer. In doing so, it enables brads to be more precisely driven into place. As a result, it increases accuracy and efficiency and it minimizes the risk of damage. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DLL-3879, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

