InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Hoody to Protect the Face (FED-2360)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in construction and I thought there could be a more convenient way to keep a face mask handy while working," said an inventor, from Mountlake Terrace, Wash., "so I invented the MASK HOODIE. My design may reduce the incidence of a mask being removed and lost or forgotten."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient way to cover the nose and mouth when wearing a hoody. In doing so, it eliminates the need for a separate mask or face covering. As a result, it helps to prevent the spread of germs and viruses and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical and comfortable design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for construction workers and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FED-2360, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp