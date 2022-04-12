GAMING ARTS TO SHOWCASE MANY INNOVATIVE NEW GAMES AT NIGA 2022

LAS VEGAS, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Arts will be unveiling a large number of innovative new games for each of its gaming platforms including the beautiful new VertX Grand™ 49" portrait cabinet, the Phocus® dual display and the HaloTop™ wheel cabinet at NIGA 2022. Gaming Arts has a long tradition of supporting its tribal customers across the country and this year that support will be stronger than ever.

Gaming Arts, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Gaming Arts, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Gaming Arts is proud to support all of our tribal customers across the country.

The new lineup of VertX Grand™ games begins with the all new Pop'N Pays More™ games. This series follows the nationwide success of the Pop'N Pays™ brand with greatly expanded new features perfectly tailored for the VertX Grand portrait display.

Closely following Pop'N Pays More, is the fascinating and fun Kung Fu Empress™, an incredible new game with bold, exciting features, including a host of enemies battled by the adorable and noble Kung Fu Empress, producing big wins for the player along the way.

The story doesn't end there as Gaming Arts will also be showing the patented Pub™ series, where players can visit four exciting destinations from across the globe and celebrate happy hour at their favorite pub or bistro. Players will love it! What could be better than enjoying a cold beverage while awaiting the big payday!

Not to be overshadowed, also on display will be the new and remarkable Casino Wizard VIP™. This stunning ETG multi-game follows in the successful footsteps of the original smash hit, Casino Wizard™. Casino Wizard VIP™ will include a greatly expanded game lineup, including many new table game favorites with compelling high-hold side bets and progressives, all of which can only be found exclusively on Casino Wizard VIP™.

Gaming Arts will also be featuring many new additions to its Phocus dual screen and HaloTop wheel libraries. This Phocus game lineup will include: The Adventurers™ and The Protectors™ games which are part of the Cash Quest™ series. For the HaloTop wheel cabinet: Spooky Spins™, a follow up to the very successful Inferno Wheel™ brand will be on display, along with the one-of-a-kind Fortune Flip™, as well as the Gumball Game™, a fun and unique offering that is sure to give players everywhere plenty to chew on!

Mike Dreitzer, CEO of Gaming Arts, commented, "Gaming Arts is proud to support all of our tribal customers across the country with the introduction of many exciting new games. Our incredibly talented game development team has risen to the occasion by creating games like none other in the industry.

At Gaming Arts, we never follow, instead we focus on breaking new ground for our tribal customers and their players. Our line up at NIGA 2022 is a perfect example of this philosophy. We are grateful to our partners and proudly support their efforts," Dreitzer concluded.

About Gaming Arts - Gaming Arts, LLC is an award-winning end-to-end gaming equipment technology provider of electronic gaming machines, electronic table games, bingo, keno, and emerging technologies. Gaming Arts is privately owned and operated, with its business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is licensed in approximately 150 jurisdictions. To learn more, visit www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

Media Contact

Bree Gonzalez

Marketing Manager

725.223.4592

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gaming Arts, LLC