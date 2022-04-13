Coeptis Therapeutics Announces Intent to Acquire TLR5 Agonist Platform, Including Clinical-Stage Asset Entolimod, from Statera Biopharma

Entolimod is currently in clinical development as a potential treatment for acute radiation syndrome with additional preclinical programs advancing in neutropenia and anemia in cancer patients

WEXFORD, Pa. , April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coeptis Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC PINK: COEP), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer, today announced that the Company has entered into a strategic agreement with Statera Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: STAB) that gives Coeptis the right to acquire Statera's toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist platform, including entolimod, a clinical-stage product currently being developed as a treatment for acute radiation syndrome. The consummation of the transaction is contingent upon negotiation of a definitive agreement and satisfaction of a number of closing conditions, including a financing contingency. Coeptis and Statera have agreed to an exclusivity period through the date that is 30 days following the date on which the first draft of the definitive agreement is available to review by both parties.

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, Coeptis will agree to pay Statera Biopharma six million USD ($6,000,000) and revenue-based milestone payments to be defined in the definitive agreement in exchange for a defined set of purchased assets that include Statera's rights to any product containing entolimod as an active ingredient and all other related TLR5 agonists, related intellectual property, contract rights, inventory and data related to such products.

TLR5 is an innate immunity receptor, which when activated, triggers nuclear factor kappa B (NF-kB) signaling, mobilizing an innate immune response that drives expression of numerous genes, including inhibitors of apoptosis, scavengers of reactive oxygen species, and a spectrum of protective or regenerative cytokines. Entolimod is Statera's most advanced TLR5 agonist technology and is currently in development to treat acute radiation syndrome. Entolimod has also demonstrated preclinical potential in hematology, specifically the treatment of neutropenia and anemia in cancer patients.

"The proposed addition of Statera's TLR5 agonist platform, led by entolimod, a late-stage clinical candidate, offers the potential to significantly enhance our development pipeline and target multiple disease indications that remain underserved by current therapeutic options," said Dave Mehalick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeptis Therapeutics. "We are particularly intrigued by the opportunity to advance the development of entolimod for acute radiation syndrome given the current geopolitical climate, which unfortunately elevates the need for medications to address extreme radiation exposure. Moreover, the opportunity to pursue programs in neutropenia and anemia in cancer patients complements Coeptis' mission to improve outcomes for patients with cancer."

