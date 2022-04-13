Hillwood Communities Continues Industry Awards Win Streak for Third Consecutive Year

Developer wins top honors as Developer of the Year

DALLAS, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillwood Communities, the award-winning master-planned residential and mixed-use developer based in Dallas, was honored with 10 McSAM Awards during a ceremony hosted by the Dallas Builders Association on April 9th at the Renaissance Addison Hotel. Topping the list of awards, Hillwood Communities was selected as the Dallas-Fort Worth Developer of Year for the fourth time in seven years. In addition, the developer also achieved second consecutive year wins in the categories of Master-Planned Community of the Year, People's Choice Community of the Year, Best Community Amenity, Lifestyle Director of the Year, and Lifestyle Program of the Year.

The annual McSAM Awards recognize builders, developers, and associates in the Dallas area who have made significant contributions in the industry through specific achievements in product design, architecture, and sales and marketing categories.

"We are thrilled that the discipline we exercise in developing projects continues to be recognized for creating communities our residents love to call home," said Fred Balda, president of Hillwood Communities. "This would not have been possible without the vision and execution of our team and relationships with great partners including our architects, contractors, landscapers, designers, advertising agency, and homeowners' association."

Harvest by Hillwood was named Master-Planned Community of the Year for its unique agrihood concept, beautiful array of amenities, and year-round lifestyle program that helps connect neighbors and create a true sense of community.

Harvest was also voted People's Choice Community of the Year. This award is based on a consumer survey of the community's most recent buyers asking for feedback on everything from home design, sales experience, customer service, community lifestyle, and overall satisfaction. They were also asked to rate the community on a scale from zero to 10 on how likely they would be to recommend it to a friend or family member. Harvest achieved a 100% participation rate and zero negative results in this year's survey.

"Harvest has always been special, and not only because it was the first agrihood in north Texas," explained Angie Mastrocola, Hillwood Communities Senior Vice President. "Families love the working farm and the community supported agriculture program it supplies, but it's the sense of community created through the award-winning lifestyle program that resonates with families and why they refer it to their family and friends."

Hillwood Communities is a leading privately-owned real estate developer with a reputation for creating sustaining value for communities, homeowners, and other stakeholders. Their master-planned communities help set benchmarks for quality, innovation, and lifestyle in new home communities. The developer purposefully designs each residential development around the needs and desires of today's homebuyers.

"Now, more than ever, buyers are looking for a sense of community," said Balda. "Incorporating innovative amenities, outdoor spaces, natural features and a lifestyle calendar full of events and gatherings creates opportunities for interaction and connection among neighbors. That connection forms the foundation for family and friends to enjoy life to its fullest."

