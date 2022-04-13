New Access Model "OverDrive Max" Lowers Library Costs for Ebook and Audiobook Collections

Buying bulk inventories of select titles with flexible access delivers improved ROI for libraries

CLEVELAND, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing library advocacy, today OverDrive released a growing list of publishers that now offer "OverDrive Max," a digital book access model for schools and libraries developed to meet growing reader demand. Under the OverDrive Max model (also known as metered concurrent use), libraries can stock bundles of up to 100 loans for popular digital books with no expiration date. With each Max title the cost to serve each reader is typically the lowest available cost for libraries and schools for lending the ebook or audiobook.

"OverDrive Max enables librarians to reserve inventories of select digital books, often at the lowest cost per loan, and eliminate the concerns associated with time limits for access to the collection," stated Karen Estrovich, Senior Manager for Public Libraries at OverDrive. "This saves time and is a cost-effective option to serve the maximum numbers of readers with a library's budget. It is perfect for summer student programs, books club and community reading events."

Ebook and audiobook publishers offering catalogs in the OverDrive Max model include Blackstone Publishing, Lerner Publishing Group, RBMedia/Recorded Books, Christian Audio, Britannica Digital Learning, Allen & Unwin, Springer Nature, Open Road Media, Rosen Publishing, Bearport Publishing plus dozens of others. OverDrive Max complements the "cost-per-circ" model that leading publishers offer libraries and schools from OverDrive Marketplace including Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Simon & Schuster and others.

"The ability to curate collections for our readers with this model has improved our engagement with readers," said Beth Godlewski, Senior Collections Specialist at Toronto Public Library. "This cost-effective purchasing option contributed to Toronto Public Library's 2021 record-breaking annual circulation of 9.8 million digital titles."

About OverDrive

OverDrive is a mission-based company that stands with libraries. Named a Certified B Corp in 2017, OverDrive serves 76,000 libraries and schools in 94 countries with the industry's largest digital catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, video and other content. OverDrive's commitment to empower every library and school includes expanding access for all, tireless industry advocacy and consistently innovating. Award-winning apps and services include the Libby library reading app, the Sora student reading app, Kanopy, the leading video streaming app for libraries and colleges, and TeachingBooks.net, which offers one of the largest catalogs of supplemental materials that enhance literacy outcomes. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio USA. www.overdrive.com

