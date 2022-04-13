RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY & OPEN HOUSE APRIL 21, 2022

Native American-Owned Insurance Firm Bridging Together Innovative Solutions for Indian Country Open House & Ribbon Cutting Event.

JACKSON, Miss., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Join us Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House at the Tribal Edge office located at 4780 I-55 Suite #450, Jackson, MS 39211. We invite you to come enjoy light refreshments and take a tour of the new Tribal Edge office space in Jackson, MS. "Indian Country has been needing a customized service like this for many years and is excited about the positive outcomes it will bring for many Tribal businesses and Tribes," said Ted McKenzie, Administrator, Tribal Edge.

Come learn more about this innovative brokerage firm and how your Tribal Members and employees can benefit from our services. Tribal Edge Insurance is a Native American-owned brokerage firm formed to address the unique challenges and opportunities every Tribe faces. Our approach is simple: we build a customized solution based on each Tribal nation, entity and enterprises' individual needs.

We don't just want to be your broker we want to be your community partner and promote health and wellness throughout Indian Country. We look forward to helping your Tribe, and/or business, with innovative broker services, underwriting, employee benefits, health insurance, pharmacy, clinical and human resource solutions. Additionally, we have an Innovative Workforce Development Approach that with your guidance and when feasible, we hire and train benefit representatives from your Tribe for your Tribe!

Our Tribal Edge team is brought to you by Tribal Solutions Group a National Native American-owned company with a long history of Tribal government and Tribal enterprise experience with a national presence across the United States. Premier Workforce Solutions, a strategic partner to Tribal Edge, brings HR, Benefit, and Health Plan experience. Call us today at 215.896.6162 or visit us online at tribaledgeinsurance.com to learn more and set up a consultation to discuss how we can help your business start saving today.

We are happy to accommodate press at our upcoming event please reach out ahead of time and we will plan for photo opportunities and sound bites.

