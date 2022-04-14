AJC Staunchly Backs U.S. Global Leadership in Aiding Ukraine Against Russian Invasion

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Jewish Committee (AJC) CEO David Harris today reaffirmed the leading global Jewish advocacy organization's support for President Biden's "resolute leadership in standing with Ukraine in the face of the reckless and illegal Russian invasion."

"You can continue to count on our full support as you galvanize both American and global power to confront this grave challenge to Ukraine , to international humanitarian law, to democratic aspirations, and to a rules-based international order," Harris wrote in a letter today to President Biden.

Harris expressed admiration for President Biden's "moral clarity in calling out Russian war crimes" and for his "introduction of the word genocide to describe the atrocities committed as a matter of Russian policy against the Ukrainian people."

The AJC CEO welcomed the president's "commitment to send more advanced weaponry to the Ukrainian military, which has shown such extraordinary valor and courage in resisting the ongoing Russian assault."

Today's missive is the second letter Harris wrote to Biden since the beginning of the Russian assault on February 24. In his March 7 letter, Harris voiced AJC's "unreserved support for American leadership in mobilizing global solidarity and assistance for Ukraine."

AJC has stood in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and staunchly supported a free and democratic Ukraine since 1991, when AJC was the first Jewish organization outside Ukraine to call on President George H.W. Bush to recognize the country's independence from Moscow .

During the Maidan Revolution in 2104, AJC was the only group in the world to set up a temporary office in Kyiv .

AJC has been outspoken in criticizing Russia's brazen invasion of the country on February 24. The global advocacy organization's #StandWithUkraine Fund, has raised more than $2.1 million, enabling AJC to provide vital humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian, Polish and international organizations working with Ukrainian refugees.

The full text of the AJC April 14 letter to President Biden follows:

Dear President Biden,

As I affirmed in my letter to you on March 7 , American Jewish Committee (AJC) applauds your resolute leadership in standing with Ukraine in the face of the reckless and illegal Russian invasion.

We welcome your commitment to send more advanced weaponry to the Ukraine military, which has shown such extraordinary valor and courage in resisting the ongoing Russian assault. We also admire your moral clarity in calling out Russian war crimes and, in your remarks on April 12 , your introduction of the word genocide to describe the atrocities committed as a matter of Russian policy against the Ukrainian people.

Please know that you can continue to count on our full support as you galvanize both American and global power to confront this grave challenge to Ukraine , to international humanitarian law, to democratic aspirations, and to a rules-based international order.

Respectfully,

David Harris

Chief Executive Officer

American Jewish Committee

