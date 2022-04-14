Latinas in Tech Summit 2022 will bring latinas representing 758 different companies, to connect and join industry leaders, and the most powerful network

Application for the LiT Tech Startup Competition closes on April 22nd

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2017 Latinas in Tech have hosted their annual conference Latinas in Tech Summit, the largest gathering of Latina professionals in technology. This year's summit, Leading with Purpose , will reunite virtually more than 2,000 Latina technologists, business leaders, philanthropists, investors, developers, innovators, designers, and content creators from May 18th to 20th. This conference aims to explore the state of Latina leadership in tech, bridging disparities, breaking down barriers and providing resources and opportunities for Latinas to thrive, innovate and lead in tech.

"The Latinas in Tech Summit is the most important event of the year at our organization. We discuss topics that are not often discussed in the tech industry like what it means to lead with purpose, the importance of trusting and believing in your work, and how to move to empowering to taking action. I have seen the impact that this event has on individuals and organizations and its growth is a clear reflection of the needs and opportunities that our community has." - Rocio van Nierop, CEO at Latinas in Tech

Latinas in Tech summit will include the 2nd edition of their Tech Startup Competition, as a response to the capital gap that Latinas encounter. A recent report from Bain & Co. found that in spite of their rapid growth, Latino-owned businesses are not getting their fair share of capital from the investment community. The report goes on to say that less than 1% of funds from today's top VC and PE investors wind up in the hands of Latino-owned businesses. The Latinas in Tech Startup Competition is aimed at supporting the Latina tech founders ecosystem by awarding non-dilutive cash prizes of $20K, $10K, and $5K to its top three winners. Eligible participants must have at least one Latina Co-founder whose ownership percentage is reflected on the capitalization table and must have a strong tech or tech-enabled component. Applications are open until April 22nd at 11:59 pm PST at https://latinasintechsummit.org/startup-competition-2022/

This competition's focus on sourcing Latina talent from all over the world and its ultimate goal is to catalyze the growth of recently founded startups that are determined to become billion-dollar companies. The judges are some of tech's finest minds and top investors – Adrian Mendoza, General Partner at Mendoza Ventures; Samara Hernandez, Founding Partner at Chingona Ventures; Jazmin Medina, Investor at NewView Capital; Julia Figuereido, Director Latam & Miami for Silicon Valley Bank; Laura Moreno, Partner at L'attitude VC; Marcelo de Santis, Director Digital Transformation at Thoughtworks; Noramay Cadena, Managing Partner at Supply Change Capital; as well as, Angel Investor, Steve Eskenazi.

The 3-day online conference is sponsored by Comcast, Intuit, Salesforce, Cisco, Google A, among others, and will include pre-recorded and live online streaming sessions featuring more than 40 speakers, community and technology leaders such as Dolores Huerta, Iris Castro, Kim Rivera, Mariana Matus, along with other Latinx experts.

The conference program will hold multiple workshops including a special track designed for senior employees looking to grow to Executive Director positions, ERG leaders, and members striving to drive their ERG towards excellence. This year's themes are Why Representation Matters: Becoming an advocate for Latinx talent in Tech; Your Path to Corporate Boards, and Empowering Internally: The Importance of recruiting, advocating, and mentoring amongst Latinx Employees.

For more information about Latinas in Tech Summit 2022, please visit https://latinasintechsummit.org/press

ABOUT Latinas in Tech Summit

Since 2017, we've hosted an annual conference to bring together influential Latinas working in technology. At the Latinas in Tech Summit, you'll join over 3,000 Latina techies and tap into the most powerful network for landing tech jobs and growing your tech career. For more information, visit https://latinasintechsummit.org/

About Latinas in Tech

Latinas in Tech is a non-profit with humble origins. What started as two friends in need of career support is now a global community of almost 20,000 Latinx women.

Our group began in Silicon Valley in 2014 and has since then expanded to 20 additional cities with a local footprint around the world.

Our mission is ambitious, just like our members: we seek to reshape the tech industry so that Latinx women are not only well-represented but also thriving in the ecosystem.

For more information, please visit www.latinasintech.org

Latinas in Tech Summit 2022 is presented by Comcast. Other top sponsors include Intuit, Google, Warnermedia, Salesforce, Cisco, Spotify, Swift, Cadence. Our community partners include Latino Corporate Corporate Association, Origin, Out in Tech, Dolores Huerta Foundation. The full list of sponsors and community partners can be viewed here .

Latinas in Tech will be donating 50% of all 2022 Summit ticket sales to aid the Ukrainian people.

Latinas in Tech Summit welcomes media who are employed by accredited news organizations to apply for media credentials to cover the event, to request for media interviews, or to attend media-only events, please contact summit@latinasintech.org

Latinas in Tech Summit 2022 Logo (PRNewswire)

