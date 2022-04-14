Over 2,500 Healthcare Professionals and Volunteers will operate a no-cost medical and dental clinic in Indianapolis

Over 2,500 Healthcare Professionals and Volunteers will operate a no-cost medical and dental clinic in Indianapolis

Free Mega Medical, Dental & Eye Care Clinic at the Lucas Oil Stadium on April 17-20, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The setup of the mega clinic in the Lucas Oil Stadium is well underway, and on Sunday, April 17, over 2,500 healthcare professionals and volunteers will operate a no-cost medical and dental clinic in Indianapolis, Indiana on April 17-20, 2022. Free health-related services will be offered to noninsured and underinsured residents of Indianapolis at the Lucas Oil Stadium. The event is organized by Your Best Pathway to Health, in partnership with the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Free on-site services include primary care visits, women's health services, optometry and glasses, dental care including root canals, crowns, fillings, extractions, dental cleaning, pediatrics, cardiology, skin care, cholesterol and diabetes testing, hearing yest, orthopedics, minor surgical procedure, mental health services, radiology, pharmacy, physical therapy, health coaching, and more.

In an effort to serve as many Indianapolis residents as possible, media outlets are encouraged to alert residents that services will be offered on a first come, first served basis. Dental registration is now available and can be accessed at www.pathwaytohealth.org. No insurance and no identification are required. The free mega clinic runs from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on April 17, and from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. April 18-20. No appointment is necessary for medical and vision, registration for dental is strongly encouraged.

Indianapolis residents can obtain more information at www.pathwaytohealth.org or by calling 844-545-8000.

Media Contact: Enno Mueller

muelleren@gc.adventist.org

12501 Old Columbia Pike, Silver Spring, Maryland 20904

Ph: (951) 237-2959

View original content:

SOURCE Your Best Pathway to Health