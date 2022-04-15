ZIPS Car Wash Offers Tax Day $5 Wash Deal

PLANO, Texas, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash (www.zipscarwash.com) is celebrating Tax Day with a $5 wash deal. Zips Wash & Dry car wash will be offered at $5, an almost 50% savings from the everyday price. This price break is available all day on Tax Day, Monday, April 18 and Tuesday, April 19 (for those needing an extension) at participating locations with wash code 8297. ZIPS Car Wash owns and operates 230+ locations across 22 states.

Zips Car Wash Logo (PRNewsfoto/Zips Car Wash) (PRNewswire)

Zips Wash & Dry car wash will be just $5 on Tax Day, April 18 - April 19 at participating locations with wash code 8297.

"Everyone is looking for a break on Tax Day and we're here for it with a $5 Wash & Dry offer for customers across the country. Whether you need to wash away those Tax Day thoughts, rid your car of pollen, or kickoff spring cleaning take advantage of this discount to get your vehicle clean, dry and shiny," said Mark Youngworth, Chief Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash. "We'll also have free towels, free surface cleaner and free self-serve turbo vacs available at our vacuum stations at all locations for detailing your vehicle," he added.

The tax deadline typically falls on April 15th each year, but this year you'll have a few extra days to get your taxes in due to Emancipation Day, a holiday that is celebrated in the District of Columbia. For taxpayers in Maine and Massachusetts, you'll have until April 19th to submit due to the Patriot's Day holiday.

In recent years, more than 29 million Americans have waited until the last week before the deadline to pay their taxes. If you're one who submits just in time, celebrate meeting the deadline on Monday or Tuesday with a clean ride. Most ZIPS locations are open from 8am – 8pm daily and the Tax Day offer can be redeemed by selecting "Enter Wash Code" when you pull in and input code "8297 Enter." The $5 discount will appear automatically and will apply to the ZIPS Wash & Dry car wash package. For more details, or to find a location near you, visit www.zipscarwash.com.

