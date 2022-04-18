ACTX to Attend Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Company will connect with investment community at the leading cannabis investment conference in North America

CORONA, Calif., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. (Ticker: ACTX), announced it will attend the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference – the leading cannabis-focused investment event in North America.

The ACTX Executive Team will connect with the investment community and present its unique value proposition to raise awareness and generate increased interest in the company.

ACTX is a vertically integrated company with several business units serving the rapidly growing cannabis industry. The company offers a wide variety of fully compliant customizable packaging solutions as well as a full product line of nutrients, lighting accessories, and other items needed for successful cultivation, branding, and retailing.

ACTX is also the exclusive distributor of GrowPods in the cannabis market. These automated controlled environment indoor farms are able to produce more harvests with better yields than conventional farming. GrowPods are transportable and can be set up in a matter of days almost anywhere, making farming easier, more affordable and predictable, while lowering costs and increasing yields.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference features a "Who's Who" of luminaries in the industry, including chief executives from some of the leading companies in the sector, such as: Curaleaf, Tilray Brands, Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Trulieve. Former heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson, will also be speaking about his foray into the cannabis sector.

Douglas Heldoorn, CEO of Advanced Container Technologies, said he is looking forward to sharing more information about the company, its goals, and its progress.

"We offer a dynamic product range and are focused on achieving rapid and sustainable growth," Heldoorn commented. "We believe that we are well-positioned with the right products in the right markets, and we look forward to connecting with the cannabis investment community."

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will be held April 20-21 in Miami, Florida.

For more information on Advanced Container Technologies, call: (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

