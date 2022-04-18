Hawaiian-Inspired lifestyle brand brings comfort to the course

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle brand OluKai, says Aloha to our first sports performance line with the introduction of men's and women's golf shoes. OluKai is a Hawaiian-inspired footwear company best known for their underfoot comfort, high quality leathers and detailed craftsmanship. The events of the past week have underscored the importance of comfort in a golf shoe and we believe we are uniquely positioned to bring a new level of comfort to the sport.

Hawai'i and golf are synonymous for many who love the escape provided by the endless sunny days, windswept fairways and ocean-lined holes. We believe there's never a bad golf day in Hawai'i and are thrilled to be joining the foursome.

"Modern golf attire is shifting towards a more casual, lifestyle aesthetic," said Kerry Konrady, CMO of OluKai. "With Aloha Golf, OluKai delivers an active comfort spikeless shoe that completes the outfit on and off the course."

OluKai's golf line will include four different shoes, two for him and two for her, each created with the Wet Sand Principle™, a comfort design philosophy that your shoes should mimic the feeling of walking in wet stand, toes splayed, arch supported and heel cupped with every step. Each shoe features removable/washable dual density polyurethane footbeds as well as wet-grip rubber spikeless outsoles with multidirectional traction. The four golf styles feature our signature Drop-In Heel(R) designed for easy on/off functionality.

The Waialae is a men's leather shoe, constructed out of waterproof leather to withstand the dawn patrol dew. This is a modern golf sneaker with a spikeless outsole designed to keep a golfer grounded throughout the swing. Wailalae comes in three striking colors - white, stone and dark wood and retails for $160.

The Kapalua is a men's water-resistant textile shoe designed to fit the modern golfer. The DWR coated upper provides breathability and water repellency. The wind-inspired leather detailing provides enhanced lateral stability. It comes in two colors, black and poi and retails for $150.

The women's Wailea is a modern waterproof leather golf shoe constructed for all year wear. The outsole is golf specific with spikeless construction for traction through the swing, while the heel drops-down marking the transition off the course into more casual wear. Offered in three colors - white, tan and stone and retails for $160.

The Kawela, a sporty women's silhouette, featuring a breathable yet water-resistant mesh upper with mudguard for extra protection. Its stretchy upper makes this golf shoe easy to pull on and provides great security through the swing. Available in pavement and sage colors and retails for $150.

"We set out to put everything we know about comfort into a golf shoe that performs on the course. They had to meet all of the demands of the course and swing from tee to green, while still being the most comfortable golf shoes you've ever walked 18 holes in." Blaine Conrad, VP Product.

Professional Golfers Agree:

"They just stayed with me on every single swing. I never had any slippage, and they are extremely comfortable. The arch support that you have in this golf shoe is the first time I've ever had arch support that hugs your feet like this in a golf shoe."

Hunter Larson , PGA Professional

"The thing that I look for in shoes is not only having comfort, but also traction and stability, because usually when you have really comfortable shoes, they lack stability, but that was not the case with these. I felt like I could feel the ground, but I also had something to really push off, which is great."

Hannah Greg , Professional Golfer, Canadian Tour

About OluKai: OluKai is a sought-after lifestyle brand that believes everyone, no matter where they are, can live Aloha. OluKai products feature thoughtful design elements and handcrafted details inspired by the ocean lifestyle. In addition to their own growing footprint of retail locations in Hawaiʻi, OluKai is committed to partnering with best-of-class retailers with whom they share an unwavering pursuit of excellence. OluKai's spirit is shared by others through the Ama OluKai Foundation, a 501(c)(3) created to formalize the company's giveback initiatives. Every OluKai sold supports Ama OluKai Foundation's mission in Hawaiʻi. OluKai is one of less than 4,000 brands worldwide to be Certified B-Corporation ; in production, OluKai helps minimize waste water, reduce hazardous substances in manufacturing and build quality products that last longer, lessening their manufacturing footprint. For more information visit www.OluKai.com or #AnywhereAloha.

Aloha Golf. Post round at Kukio Golf and Beach Club, Hawai'i Island. (PRNewswire)

