eMenuCHOICE Debuts Integrated Menu Cycles for Senior Living Communities

'FreshMenus™' Is the Intersection of Technology and Dietitian-Approved Menus

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eMenuCHOICE, a leading dining management and point-of-sale application for senior living communities, today announced a new partnership with senior dining experts Passion for Dining and Nutrition (PDN) designed to help senior communities better manage fresh and nutritious menus for residents.

With FreshMenus™, senior living communities have access to seasonal, turn-key menus with corresponding recipes that are integrated within their dining application. The fresh-ingredient, made from scratch recipes were created by the experts at Passion for Dining and Nutrition to ensure whole, healthy and delicious meals every day. The dietitian-approved four-week menu cycle is updated at least twice a year with fresh, seasonal options, complete with a recipe collection that is chef developed and resident tested.

"This new product, FreshMenus, makes delicious and nutritious menu cycles easily accessible to senior living communities, removing the challenges of sourcing and entering recipes and menus in the dining application," said Matt Stenerson, CEO of eMenuCHOICE. "Our goal is to continually enhance the resident experience while improving staff efficiency, and the creation of FreshMenus does just that. We're confident the partnership with PDN will be a transformative experience for senior living meal planners and those they serve."

FreshMenus is built directly within eMenuCHOICE's best-in-class point-of-sale to provide an enriched solution for senior living communities. All menus are easily customizable to provide maximum flexibility for dining directors. Plus, they'll have access to the culinary experts at PDN for world-class menu and recipe support.

Dawn Nickleson, certified dietary manager and co-owner of Passion for Dining and Nutrition, added: "For many senior residents, mealtime is the most important part of the day and a real opportunity for their caretakers to provide a wholesome, enjoyable experience. At PDN, we're dedicated to improving the lives of seniors through service, taste, and nutrition. Our quality, scratch-made recipes are the answer to meal fatigue, and we're pleased to partner with eMenuCHOICE to bring culinary inspiration to more senior living communities."

Learn more about eMenuCHOICE by visiting emenuchoice.com or stop by the eMenuCHOICE booth at the Senior Dining Association's Synergy Conference in Orlando, April 18-20.

About eMenuCHOICE

eMenuCHOICE is an award-winning, web-based software application built exclusively for senior living communities that promotes choice and greater satisfaction among residents; improves communication between residents and staff; and increases efficiency by using mobile technology for real-time ordering, fulfillment and billing. Based in St. Paul, Minn., eMenuCHOICE is used by senior care communities serving thousands of residents across the country. Learn more at emenuchoice.com.

About Passion for Dining and Nutrition

Passion for Dining and Nutrition offers services designed exclusively for senior living culinary operations with a focus on education, inspiration, and regulation. PDN services include interim management, operations consulting, menu and recipe development, hands-on training, and online learning with Culinary4U®.To learn more, visit pdndifference.com.

