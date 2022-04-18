Greenway Health Appoints Industry Leader, Tiffani Misencik, as Chief Revenue Officer

TAMPA, Fla., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, announced Tiffani Misencik as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Misencik joins the Greenway Executive Leadership Team and will have overall responsibility for the Greenway Health Sales, Client Success, and Marketing organizations.

Misencik will be instrumental in executing Greenway's strategic plan to drive value creation and expand its product offerings for current and new client segments. She will also continue to strengthen internal operations to ensure product and service offerings provide client solutions and align with market demand.

Misencik has more than twenty years of experience in the healthcare IT industry, including a previous tenure as a senior leader with Intelerad Medical Systems (IMS), where she transformed the sales organization to align with an aggressive market growth strategy. Prior to her work with IMS, Misencik was the Vice President of Hospital and Health Systems at Allscripts. During her 16 years with Allscripts, she led a cross-functional team responsible for the client lifecycle including sales, retention, and client satisfaction. While there, she consistently surpassed goals and received honors and recognition for her and her team's accomplishments.

"Tiffani will be an integral part of our growth strategy here at Greenway as we strategically pivot to driving transformational growth, increasing client satisfaction and enhancing adoption of our products and services. Her results-oriented approach, knowledge of the industry, and passion for improving patient outcomes will help us continue our momentum and bring Greenway even closer to our clients," said Pratap Sarker, CEO of Greenway.

Misencik is an influential leader and industry expert providing insights on healthcare industry trends through her numerous speaking engagements at conferences and contributing to publications to enact awareness and change. Additionally, Misencik actively participates with the national organization, Women in Sales North America.

"Immediately following my initial discussions with the Greenway Executive Leadership Team, I knew our values were aligned on our mutual passion and dedication to the patient experience," said Tiffani Misencik, CRO of Greenway, "Together, we will work to revolutionize the healthcare IT ecosystem by utilizing technology and innovation to ensure interoperability among providers, provide health equity to populations, and empower patients and providers in their healthcare decisions."

Greenway is an end-to-end EHR, practice management, and medical billing solutions provider with a full suite of adaptable technology options including revenue cycle management, telehealth, care coordination services, patient engagement, and much more.

About Greenway Health

Greenway Health provides electronic health records (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes. Its team of clinical, financial, and technology experts serve as trusted advisors, committed to enabling successful providers, empowering patients, and building healthier communities. Greenway works with more than 55,000 providers across multiple specialties, translating into millions of lives touched daily by its solutions. For more information on Greenway and its holistic solutions, visit www.greenwayhealth.com , call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

