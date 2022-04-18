Ruby CEO Kate Winkler to join Future of Work Panel at 2022 eWOW summit, addressing workplace inclusivity and resilience

PORTLAND, Ore., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruby.com, the premier provider of virtual receptionist and live chat services, is pleased to announce that CEO Kate Winkler will be speaking on a panel at eWOW's 2022 virtual summit on April 23. The event brings together voices across business and tech who are transforming the workplace landscape, offering insights for employers to eliminate discrimination and build inclusive cultures.

This one-day event is for ambitious and forward-thinking women in all stages of life looking to build resilience, find inspiration, and prepare for changes ahead. The summit will open with a keynote address from Nicktoria Johnson, Chief Diversity Officer at Credera, followed by a power-packed lineup that includes presentations from Lisa Minkin (VP of People at Tile), Madhukar Govindaraju (CEO of Numly), Dr. Maisha Cobb (founder of Mpact International), and others.

Ruby's Kate Winkler will share her perspective on the Future of Work Panel alongside Rashim Mogha, founder of eWOW; Brea Starmer, founder of Lions + Tigers; Selina Meere, Managing Director at Trevanna Tracks; Dr. Georgette Zinaty, Executive Vice President at Corporate Class Inc. Kate Winkler, CEO at Ruby, has been outspoken about her intent to change the status quo when it comes to inclusive leadership.

"The more women in leadership positions, the more opportunities created for other women," she said. "With representation, we impact many other aspects of the future of work, empowering women to shape the next iteration of the future and make it even better."

Winkler has real-world experience transforming unforeseen disruptions into opportunities to promote inclusion and improve employee experience. During COVID, she moved a 100% in-office operations model with 600-plus employees to a fully remote workforce over the course of 11 days, addressing employee and customer concerns with thoughtful and proactive communication. Under Winkler's leadership, the company has reaffirmed its status as an equitable place to work with a keen focus on innovation—all while delivering meaningful customer experiences that drive growth for over 14,000 small businesses throughout the US.

In recognition of her achievements, Winkler recently received the 2021 Gold Stevie Award in the Female Executive of the Year - Business Services category for companies with 11–2,500 employees. She was also included on the Portland Business Journal's list of the top 60 Oregon executives in 2020.

More information about the eWOW summit can be found at ewowglobal.com. Registration for the virtual summit includes access to job opportunities from participating companies, a networking and job fair, and the eWOW 2022 Global Awards. Those interested can register and find the full agenda here.

About Ruby

Ruby® is a U.S.-based live virtual receptionist and chat specialist company that creates meaningful connections and maximizes opportunities for businesses, empowering them to freely pursue their purpose and, in turn, cultivate diverse and thriving local economies. Trusted by more than 14,000 businesses, Ruby helps meet today's customer demand for quick answers and personalized service, 24/7, 365 days a year. Founded in 2003, Ruby has earned national and global recognition with honors such as a 2022 Gold Stevie for Customer Service Employer of the Year, designation from Fortune magazine as a Best Small Company to Work For in the U.S., inclusion in the Inc. Best Workplaces, and repeat Great Places to Work rankings. To learn more, visit ruby.com or experience Ruby for yourself by calling 844-311-7829. Follow along with @callruby on Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, Instagram, and YouTube.

About eWOW

eWOW (empowered Women of the World) is an online platform whose purpose is to help women discover, visualize, and actualize their success. Founded by tech leader Rashim Mogha (whose career portfolio includes leadership positions at Oracle, Amazon Web Services, and VMware), eWOW's rich content provides an intellectual framework for women to follow their own unique leadership paths. eWOW engages an audience in more than 40 countries, and comprises women leaders from companies including Facebook, Microsoft, Roku, Grammarly, and Starbucks. Follow eWOW's journey on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Linkedin.

