WesBanco Announces Indianapolis Loan Production Office

WHEELING, W.Va., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announced that it has continued to successfully execute upon its strategy to seek additional long-term growth opportunities through the opening of a loan production office, focused on both commercial and residential mortgage lending, within the Indianapolis market.

"WesBanco is focused on delivering long-term, sustainable growth to our shareholders through solid execution upon our distinct strategies, including the opening of loan production offices in major markets adjacent to our footprint" said Todd F. Clossin, WesBanco President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have spent the past 150 years dedicated to nurturing relationships with our neighbors and local businesses, and look forward to doing the same in the Indianapolis area. By not losing touch of our hometown banking roots, we have been able to deliver a premier financial institutional experience across all of our markets. I am excited about the opportunities our newest loan production office provides to continue that success."

Mr. Clossin continued, "Furthermore, WesBanco was recently named by Forbes as both one of America's Best Banks and Best Midsize Employers. In fact, we were the only midsize bank making the top ten in both financial performance and employer of choice. We were also named one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek. We are focused on providing top-tier services for our clients and we believe that the only way to do that is to create an environment where our employees are set up to succeed. These recognitions indicate to our current customers, and community members searching for a new banking partner, that WesBanco has the capabilities and track record to provide ongoing financial success."

In addition, WesBanco's banking affiliate, WesBanco Bank, has hired Michael McCulloch and Tony Thompson to run the commercial loan production office. In their roles, they will be responsible for developing new client relationships across the commercial banking spectrum. In addition, WesBanco Bank is in the process of hiring a Residential Sales Manager who will be tasked with building a successful mortgage lending team and the management of mortgage production activities.

"We are excited to welcome these individuals to our organization as the leaders of our new Indianapolis loan production office," said Jayson Zatta, WesBanco Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer. "They bring a wealth of experience and success to WesBanco, and we look forward to their making our entrance into the Indianapolis market a success."

Mr. McCulloch, who will be the senior commercial banker, brings nearly 25 years of commercial banking experience to WesBanco, while Mr. Thompson brings 15 years of experience. These two bankers bring a proven track record of being trusted advisors and building and managing commercial relationships. Furthermore, both Michael and Tony take pride in being heavily involved in their communities.

WesBanco prides itself on delivering large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Its services include the full range of online and mobile banking options; business and personal transaction account options and competitive lending services; a full suite of commercial banking products and services; and trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through the century-old Trust and Investment Services Department.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. Furthermore, our strong financial performance and employee focus has earned us recognition by Forbes as both one of America's Best Banks and Best Midsize Employers – the only midsize bank making the top ten of both rankings. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.6 billion of assets under management (as of December 31, 2021). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 205 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

