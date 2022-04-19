Akura Medical, A Shifamed Portfolio Company, Appoints Murali Srivathsa as President and CEO

Company prepares for 510(k) submission of its next-generation thrombectomy device
CAMPBELL, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akura Medical, Inc., a Shifamed portfolio company, announced today that seasoned medtech executive, Murali Srivathsa, has joined as President and CEO. With over two decades of industry experience, Murali brings a wealth of medical device and senior leadership expertise. He joins as the team finalizes product development of its next-generation thrombectomy device.
Most recently, Murali served as the Divisional Vice President of Global Heart Failure Marketing at Abbott Laboratories with leadership responsibility for key product categories, including Mechanical Circulatory Support (HeartMate™), Acute Circulatory Support (CentriMag™), Pulmonary Artery Pressure Monitoring (CardioMEMS™), and Continuum – a national home medical equipment provider. Prior to Abbott, Murali held various executive leadership roles at ZOLL, Kyma Medical Technologies (acquired by ZOLL) and Corventis (acquired by Medtronic). Early in his career, Murali brought nascent therapies to market in various marketing and sales roles with Boston Scientific and Guidant. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electronics Engineering from Bangalore University, India, an Executive Masters in International Trade from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, and an MBA from IMD, Switzerland.
About Akura Medical, Inc.
Akura Medical, a privately held portfolio company of Shifamed LLC, is developing a next generation thrombectomy device that aims to simplify thrombectomy through an easy to use, single pass procedure that efficiently removes blood clots. To learn more about Akura Medical, please visit www.akuramed.com.
About Shifamed, LLC.
Founded by serial entrepreneur Amr Salahieh, Shifamed LLC is a highly specialized medical innovation hub focused on developing solutions that accelerate time to market, reduce risk, increase impact, and forge a path toward a world where patients are able to lead longer, healthier lives. To learn more about Shifamed, please visit www.shifamed.com.
