Arcline Investment Management Acquires Meritec Inc.

First Acquisition in Planned Specialty Interconnects Platform

PAINESVILLE, Ohio, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), a growth-oriented private equity firm, today announced that it has acquired Meritec Inc. ("Meritec" or "the Company"), including its wholly owned subsidiary Joy Signal Technology. Arcline expects Meritec to be the first of several potential acquisitions as the firm seeks to build a specialty interconnects platform.

Kevin Perhamus, an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience, will serve as Chief Executive Officer of the platform. Prior to partnering with Arcline, Kevin spent 10 years as Chief Executive Officer of Winchester Interconnect.

With 50 years of innovation, Meritec designs and manufactures high-performance interconnect embedded systems and connectors. The Company specializes in highly engineered electronic interconnect solutions for high-density and high-speed applications of leading original equipment manufacturers across the global semiconductor, military, aerospace, medical, and industrial end markets.

Arcline commented, "Meritec is a wonderful foundation on which to build a platform of exceptional interconnect manufacturers."

John T. "Jack" Venaleck Sr., founder of Meritec, said, "We are proud of the Company we have built through the efforts of our associates and partnership with our customers. I am confident that great things are to come through Arcline's investment in our future."

Kevin Perhamus added, "Meritec is a loyal partner to its customers, enabling them to bring leading technologies to their industries. I am excited for the next phase of my partnership with Arcline and look forward to building upon the momentum Meritec has created."

Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to Arcline.

About Meritec

Meritec designs and manufactures high-performance interconnect embedded systems and connectors. Meritec and Joy Signal Technology specialize in highly engineered electronic interconnect solutions for high-density and high-speed applications of leading original equipment manufacturers across the global semiconductor, military, aerospace, medical, and industrial end markets. For more information visit meritec.com and joysignal.com.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $4.4 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology-driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

Contact Information:

contact@arcline.com

www.arcline.com

Contact (For Press Inquiries Only):

Tim Ragones

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

