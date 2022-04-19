Austin, Texas: RFD & Associates, Inc. (RFD) becomes Dynatrace's first Public Sector Focused Premier Partner.

Nationally Recognized APM Experts Achieve Highest Level of Partner Status

AUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RFD & Associates Inc. (RFD), achieves Premier Partner status with Dynatrace. RFD, an Austin based IT software and services firm, is also Dynatrace's 2020 Public Sector Partner of the Year. Organizations obtain Premier Partner Status by attaining six technical certifications and meeting revenue quotas. Dynatrace has awarded this status to only nine partners in North America.

RFD's COO, Scott Glover says "RFD's partnership with Dynatrace has been a game changer for us and our clients. Achieving Premier Partner status is further indication of our commitment to a solution set which works! We have an incredible team, with unparalleled expertise implementing Dynatrace at large public sector agencies. We look forward to a bright future as our partnership continues to grow."

"Dynatrace and RFD's partnership has gone from strength to strength over the last few years and attaining Premier Partner status recognizes the advancements RFD has made in delighting our mutual clients," said Troy Wright, VP of North American Partners, Dynatrace. "RFD has shown tremendous focus on meeting the needs of their public sector clients, along with becoming the first SLED focused Dynatrace Premier Partner in the US. We are confident that together we will ensure the success of RFD clients delivering for their customers well into the future."

About RFD

RFD, headquartered in Austin, TX, has been a trusted IT vendor to Public Sector Clients since 1986. They have developed and implemented technologies from mainframe to mobile to cloud -- and everything in between. RFD partners with best of breed solutions to support to their own development efforts along with supporting large enterprise applications. Today, RFD's customers span from public to private multi-service organizations. They have helped hundreds of organizations design, build, purchase and implement the optimal technology solutions to achieve their business goals.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That's why many of the world's largest organizations trust Dynatrace®️ to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivalled digital experiences. To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.

