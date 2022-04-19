AXES CHOOSES BLUEBERRY PAYMENT SOLUTIONS AS OPEN LOOP CASHLESS PROVIDER FOR THE EUROPEAN UNION

LAS VEGAS, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXES.ai ("AXES" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has formed a strategic alliance with Cyprus-based Fintech Blueberry Payment Solutions to offer the AXES European client base an integrated Open Loop cashless eWallet. The Blueberry Payment Solutions eVoucher, eWallet, Card, and IBAN Cloud Account is already integrated with the AXES Butler Closed Loop eWallet, Loyalty, Rewards and Engagement APP, for Merchants and Clients.

"AXES has the most advanced, secure and complete closed loop cashless platform in the global land-based gaming industry," stated Rhyan Bridle, Founder & CTO of Blueberry Payment Solutions. "The Blueberry Payment Solutions platform, technology, licenses, IP and certifications will empower AXES European Clients to instantly transfer funds to their AXES closed loop wallet and to AXES Casino Float Accounts. This powerful partnership will rapidly evolve the fintech performance and possibilities of the land-based gaming industry, and we are very excited to offer the power of the Blueberry Payment Solutions to the AXES client base."

"Blueberry Payment Solutions is a perfect fit for AXES," stated Earle G. Hall, President & CEO of AXES.ai. "Blueberry Payment Solutions truly understands that a casino eWallet is a personal player to casino relationship based on loyalty, engagement and rewards. We are grateful to Blueberry Payment Solutions for having customized their product offering to align with our strategy to support our European AXES clientele to ensure they have the most powerful engagement strategy in the global land-based casino gaming market. We look forward to evolving our product base with Blueberry Payment Solutions as we integrate multiple forms of payment, funding and financial instruments"

Blueberry Payment Solutions is an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) authorized for the distribution of e-Money. Offering an alternative banking platform, Blueberry Payment Solutions, allows the community a safe place to send, receive, hold and invest, with absolute confidence and reliability. The all-encompassing platform empowers merchants, corporations, and end-user clients to perform their day-to-day payments and banking operations. Blueberry Payment Solutions draws on the adroitness of cloud technology to guarantee the highest security and availability of its solution. Currently, in 11 countries, Blueberry Payment Solutions has an offering for both land-based and online merchant services, ensuring the power of personalized banking is not compromised.

AXES is the Global Gaming Industry's land-based cashless pioneer and FinTech disruptor. AXES empowers governments, casinos and route/street with highly secure, real-time data collection to fuel alerts, events, analytics, cashless and infinite other apps in the AXES APP Store. AXES harnesses the power of blockchain cloud technology to ensure the highest security, speed and availability of any platform in the Global Gaming Industry. With offices in seven countries and clients in more than 40 countries, AXES is the only 100% independent system provider in the land-based gaming industry, providing quantitative actionable intelligence and applications. AXES is the future of casino information management TODAY.

