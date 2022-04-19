BEVERLY HILLS' LATEST 'FAR FROM ORDINARY' CONTENT COLLECTIVE PARTNERSHIPS EXPLORE BEVERLY HILLS' UNPARALELLED FINE DINING AND WELLNESS OFFERINGS

Premier millennial fashion and lifestyle blogger, Rachel Chen, spotlights Beverly Hills' top culinary spots and culture, while tastemaker Cheralee Lyle gears up to create wellness-focused content

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau (BHCVB) today debuted the newest slate of content from its 'Far From Ordinary' Content Collective. Rachel Chen – widely known as @vintagedolls and one of Chicago's most prominent influencers in fashion and lifestyle – joined the collective to take viewers on an insider tour of Beverly Hills' colorful food and drink scene. Later this spring, Rachel will pass the baton to Cheralee Lyle of @cheraleelyle, joining the Content Collective to uncover the destination's vast array of health and wellbeing offerings.

"Personalization is truly the luxury industry's next chapter. With each new instalment of our Content Collective series, people around the world are increasingly learning more about what makes Beverly Hills such a special place, and how each experience can be tailored to travelers' every want," said Julie Wagner, CEO of the Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau. "Discovering the city through the eyes of influential content creators like Rachel and Cheralee – and seeing their distinctive take on Beverly Hills – really helps us to open up the destination to new generations and wider audiences than ever before."

Filmed in her signature, vibrant aesthetic, Rachel's 'Far From Ordinary' content takes viewers on a Beverly Hills culinary excursion as she satisfies her sweet tooth with gourmet pastries at Chaumont Bakery, a rose latte in Ladurée's whimsical surroundings, and cloud-like meringues and decadent milkshakes at Le Mervetty. Rachel also samples Beverly Hills' Japanese-inspired cuisine – Kazan, Wadatsumi and Tempura Endo – and showcases all that L'Ermitage Beverly Hills has to offer as her Forbes 5-Star home-away-from home.

Starting this week, viewers can uncover Rachel's Content Collective series on Instagram, which goes live on @lovebevhills, alongside Rachel's own channel @vintagedolls. Content will also be shared across Beverly Hills' Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter channels.

In May, Cheralee Lyle – a South-African native and one of NYC's cultural tastemakers – will showcase Beverly Hills as a wellness destination, with experiences at The Beverly Wilshire Spa, the manicure and pedicure haven Bellacures and The Peninsula Beverly Hills Spa. Her uniquely styled content will go live on @lovebevhills and @cheraleelyle.

The Beverly Hills Content Collective is an extension of BHCVB's 'Far From Ordinary' campaign, which launched in August 2021 to celebrate the city's uniqueness through playful, creative stories. Comprising a multidisciplinary group of content creators across social media platforms, the 'Far From Ordinary' Content Collective produces original visual media that highlights all Beverly Hills has to offer through four distinct lenses – wellness, fashion, art and cuisine – to give viewers a glimpse of its hidden gems and experiences, as well as some of the destination's most sought-after landmarks.

To find out more about the culinary and wellness opportunities that await in Beverly Hills, please visit www.lovebeverlyhills.com.

About Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills, a premier travel destination, is a charming, walkable and pet-friendly city with a village-like atmosphere that attracts people from around the globe. Visitors will find five-star hotel accommodations, world-class indoor/outdoor dining, acclaimed spas and unrivalled shopping, including the world-renowned Rodeo Drive, all within 5.71 square miles. The city's lush parks, outdoor plazas and wide, palm tree-lined streets frame a multitude of art, architecture and grand mansions. Learn more at LoveBeverlyHills.com or on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and Pinterest .

