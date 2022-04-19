EAST AURORA, N.Y., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year Earth Day is observed around the world on April 22nd. Carbonfund.org Foundation is committed to the ideals Earth Day stands for and is celebrating all of April as Earth Month. The mission of Earth Day is to diversify, educate and activate the environmental movement worldwide. Carbonfund.org is offering special Earth Month promotions including a tree planting match where your generosity will go twice as far. We also have a special monthly rate on select carbon offset options.

Celebrate Earth Day With Carbonfund.org’s Special Tree Planting Match Offer

You can do your part to fight climate change by taking advantage of Carbonfund.org's special Earth Month promotions. All throughout the month of April we are offering a tree planting match which means your generosity will have double the impact. Donations during April will go to plant trees in Kenya and Madagascar. Planting trees is significant because deforestation is responsible for about 11% of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide. Protecting forests around the world is a critical step in combating global warming. Planting trees absorbs carbon dioxide, improves air & soil quality, preserves biodiversity, improves habitats and creates jobs.

Carbonfund.org Foundation is also offering special monthly rates on some of our most popular carbon offset options. We have vehicle offset, home offset, individual offset and a carbon offset for a family-of-four available at a special monthly price. If offset needs are different please see our regular list of carbon offset options. By purchasing a carbon offset you can support our industry-leading carbon reduction projects around the globe. Carbonfund.org has supported more than 240 renewable energy, forestry, energy efficiency, tree planting and water restoration projects in 28 countries and 42 American states.

Join Carbonfund.org during Earth Month to support our special tree planting match and monthly carbon offset options to help us fight for a better future. If your carbon neutrality needs are different, please visit our regular Carbon Offset page for additional donation options. You can also be a leader in the fight against climate change by making a tax-deductible cash donation or through donating cryptocurrency. Do your part and help make this the most impactful Earth Month in history!

