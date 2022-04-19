GiddyUp EV Charging sues Christina Person, Jofil Borja, John Yedinak, Terme Bancorp, and related Blue Dot EV charging companies for fraud

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GiddyUp EV Charging Corp has filed a lawsuit against Defendants: JOHN YEDINAK; TERME BANCORP, INC; BLUEDOT ENERGIES, LLC; BLUEDOT POWER, LLC; BLUEDOT ENERGIES, INC; CHRISTINA PERSON; and JOFIL BORJA.

The lawsuit alleges that the Defendants have variously committed FRAUD, MISAPPROPRIATION OF TRADE SECRETS, BREACH OF FIDUCIARY DUTY, AIDING AND ABETTING BREACH OF FIDUCIARY DUTIES, and INTENTIONAL INTERFERENCE WITH A CONTRACTUAL RELATIONSHIP.

According to the Complaint filed in Los Angeles County, California, the Defendants engaged in a broad pattern of behavior to damage GiddyUp through various violations of law and participating in a fraudulent scheme individually and through the defendant corporations. Furthermore, that Jofil Borja engaged in this fraud while he was an employee of a public agency in order to undermine GiddyUp's efforts to fulfill its contract with the Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT).

The Complaint alleges that: John Yedinak, Christina Person, and Jofil Borja (and defendant corporations Blue Dot and Terme Bancorp) entered into a fraudulent scheme to steal GiddyUp trade secrets, including theft of a highly confidential deal roster. As part of this scheme, it is alleged that Jofil Borja, while employed at a public agency, systematically undermined GiddyUp's efforts to perform on its contract with the Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) for the installation of EV charging stations. It is further alleged that Christina Person and John Yedinak persuaded Borja to violate his duty as a public employee and harm GiddyUp by promising him a high-paying job at Blue Dot.

GiddyUp claims are against BlueDot Energies LLC; BlueDot Power, LLC, and BlueDot Energies, Inc. and its principal Christina Person. Bluedot Technologies Inc. is unrelated to the Defendants and this lawsuit.

California Superior Court, Los Angeles: Case No. 22STCV02986

