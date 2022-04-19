Katten Establishes Private Wealth Practice in Growing Dallas Office With Addition of Partner Kevin Keen

DALLAS, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that high-net-worth attorney Kevin T. Keen has joined the firm as a partner in the Private Wealth practice in Dallas.

"Kevin is joining one of the most well-respected private wealth teams in the country," said Joshua S. Rubenstein, national chair of Katten's Private Wealth group. "His cross-border experience, innovative problem solving skills and ability to provide trusted counsel to some of the world's wealthiest families on the most complex trust, tax and regulatory compliance issues will be an asset to our internationally recognized practice and to the Dallas office."

Keen's global Private Wealth practice serves ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their private enterprises, family offices and fiduciaries, on the tax, structuring, compliance and business issues encountered when they interact with the United States. He has extensive experience designing and implementing integrated wealth management structures that balance often-competing global tax, privacy, wealth transfer and succession, family governance, asset protection and compliance considerations.

Previously, Keen served as managing partner of another international law firm's Texas office and practiced as a US-qualified private client attorney in Zurich, Switzerland. He brings vast domestic and international experience when advising families, entrepreneurs, mobile executives, family offices and fiduciaries across the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

"Katten continues to attract and retain leading attorneys like Kevin in key growth areas such as private wealth," said Mark S. Solomon, managing partner of Katten's Dallas office. "Throughout the past year, Katten's Dallas office achieved remarkable results for our clients across our corporate, health care, private credit, litigation and insolvency and restructuring practices. Kevin will work seamlessly with our world class private wealth lawyers in New York and other offices and help us establish private wealth as a significant new client offering in North Texas."

While Keen travels the world to serve his clients, he also offers personal and business planning needs required for domestic clients based in, or those transitioning in or out of, both Florida and Texas. His practice also includes planning related to estates and trusts, wealth transfer, tax optimization, structuring of direct and passive investments, formation and operation of private trust companies and family offices, premarital planning, and global mobility matters generally, including expatriation and exit tax mitigation, application of favorable residency regimes abroad, and attainment of additional passports.

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals.

