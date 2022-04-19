Lola Tillyaeva (Till)'s The Harmonist Perfumes Now Available in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The luxury perfume house The Harmonist founded by Uzbek-born Lola Tillyaeva (Till) has launched in Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan-based customers can now visit The Harmonist and purchase its scents at the newly opened Orris Parfumerie in Tashkent (Mirzo-Ulugbek District, Buyuk Ipak Yuli (C-1) Block 13/21, Tashkent, Uzbekistan 100000). A second store opening in Bukhara is planned by the end of 2022.

Inspired by the guiding principles of Feng Shui, each scent at The Harmonist is carefully crafted to help the wearer find balance, harmony and well-being.

Commenting on The Harmonist's launch in Uzbekistan, Founder and Owner Lola Tillyaeva (Till) said: "Bringing The Harmonist's scents to Uzbekistan, my home country, is an immense honor for me personally.

My love of scents was born in Uzbekistan, where the seeds for The Harmonist were sown. Uzbekistan is a place bustling with exotic, rich and powerful fragrances, from Uzbek cuisine to the exotic aromas on the ancient Silk Road. Through scent, we can experience and understand the world around us. I hope our new customers in Uzbekistan will be inspired by The Harmonist's philosophy and empowered by our unique scents that bring harmony and balance."

The Harmonist's bespoke approach to fragrance design has helped propel the brand to the forefront of the luxury perfume industry. In 2021, the perfume house more than tripled its revenues, and by the end of 2022, it will have grown its international distribution and expanded from five to eleven markets.

The fragrances, designed in collaboration with master-perfumer Guillaume Flavigny, embrace aspects of Yin and Yang dualities and the five key elements of Feng Shui: water, fire, wood, metal, and earth. By channelling the Feng Shui philosophy, The Harmonist's scents cultivate balance, tranquillity, and well-being in the wearer.

The Harmonist business model is built on the principles of sustainability, utilizing recyclable materials at every possible touchpoint, including its Pochet glass-refillable bottles inspired by ancient alchemists, deluxe packaging and vegetal wax candles.

In 2017, Lola Tillyaeva (Till) spearheaded the Harmonist's charitable initiative "The Droplet", an interactive art facility designed to raise awareness of water scarcity issues.

SOURCE: Office of Lola Tillyaeva (Till)

