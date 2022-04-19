Today's Dental Network Expands Oral Surgery Services with the Addition of Middleton Oral Surgery to Partner Network

TAMPA, Fla., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's Dental Network, LLC ("TDN"), a premier multi-specialty dental practice network and support organization to dental providers in Florida, has officially formed a partnership with Middleton Oral Surgery, a leading oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMFS) practice in Sarasota, Florida, led by Scott Middleton, DMD, MD. This is the second oral surgery center in the network, further enhancing the company's ability to provide technology-enabled care to patients.

"Dr. Middleton is an exceptional and highly respected oral and maxillofacial surgeon in our community," says Todd Reuter, DMD, MD, head of oral surgery at TDN and founder of Sarasota Oral and Implant Surgery. "He exemplifies all the professional qualities of a top tier OMFS and we are proud to have him on our surgical team."

Dr. Middleton has practiced implant dentistry and oral surgery in Sarasota for over 20 years and has placed more than 10,000 implants. He uses advanced 3D imaging equipment to identify and diagnose prosthetic and surgical needs with accuracy and efficiency. He also provides a full spectrum of sedation services, ensuring the highest possible level of comfort to patients.

"We have worked alongside Dr. Middleton for more than 13 years and have witnessed, first-hand, an unprecedented level of surgical precision," says Kevin Krause, DMD, chief executive officer for TDN. "His partnership strengthens our surgical presence in Sarasota and elevates our clinical excellence."

Dr. Scott Middleton works closely with a support team of trained assistants, patient coordinators, and an implant coordinator to manage a wide variety of problems relating to the mouth, tooth and facial regions.

"After working with Dr. Krause, Dr. Reuter and Dr. Roemer for many years, my team and I are very excited to join such a high-quality group," says Scott Middleton, DMD, MD founder of Scott Middleton, DMD, MD, PA.

ABOUT TODAY'S DENTAL NETWORK

Today's Dental Network is a premier multi-specialty concierge dental practice network and support organization focused on providing complete turnkey practice management outsourcing solutions to a captive network of best-in-class, entrepreneurial, dentist specialists & surgeons across the Southwest Florida region. The company offers a full suite of solutions and services through its centralized business office including IT systems, infrastructure & security, finance and accounting, sales & marketing solutions, human resources, risk management, legal and compliance administration, as well as acquisition and de novo practice expansion support. Today's Dental Network offers a truly integrated community network model with the depth and breadth of services and local geographic coverage to provide a true "infant-to-senior" continuum-of-care service offering through a single patient experience. For more information, please visit www.tdn.care.

ABOUT HEALTHEDGE

HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC is an operating-oriented private equity firm founded in 2005 that focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. HealthEdge seeks to achieve superior returns by investing in businesses that benefit from the knowledge, experience, and network of relationships of its partners. HealthEdge's partners have more than 100 years of combined operating experience in healthcare as CEOs and investors. For more information on HealthEdge, please visit www.healthedgepartners.com.

ABOUT SCP

Synergistic Capital Partners is a healthcare-focused private equity firm led by healthcare experts and physicians with over a century of combined healthcare expertise. SCP generally invests solely in the healthcare services sector, where their investment methodology is rooted in patient-centered care and provider-centric values which has led to superior investment performance across their investment portfolio. To learn more about SCP, please visit: www.synergisticcapitalpartners.com.

