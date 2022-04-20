AE Global Announces Earth Day Beach Cleanup Initiative with Ocean Recovery Group, 4G Recycling, Clean Miami Beach

Leading CPG and cannabis packaging design and development company to take charge in addressing the 100,000-metric ton plastic elephant in the room

MIAMI, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Earth Day, AE Global (AEG), a custom packaging design company and supply chain solution provider, today announced it is joining 4G Recycling, its joint venture and event sponsor Ocean Recovery Group (ORG), and Clean Miami Beach for a beach cleanup. Together with 100 volunteers, they will clean one of the dirtiest stretches of public waterways along Interstate 195 in the heart of Miami.

AE Global estimates in North America in 2021, the cannabis sector created more than 100,000-tonnes of plastic waste.

Plastic waste in the cannabis industry is a growing problem, and AE Global has estimated that in North America in 2021, the sector created 100,000 metric tons of plastic waste in purchased products alone - or roughly 50,000 cars stacked on top of each other. To combat the global plastic problem, AEG recently partnered with 4G Recycling to form the joint venture, Ocean Recovery Group. ORG is a social-business enterprise that leverages over 100 years of recycling-industry experience to better collect, clean, and recycle ocean-bound plastics.

"As a CPG packaging design and development company, we are acutely aware of the growing plastic problem, both on land and in the ocean," said AE Global Managing Partner Mike Forenza. "We want to be good stewards of sustainable practices and walk the walk. This beach cleanup with 4G Recycling, Ocean Recovery Group, and Clean Miami Beach ensures we keep our beautiful, shared beaches in our backyard pristine for everyone to enjoy."

The inaugural beach cleanup will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 3 PM EST at Julia Tuttle Causeway, 195 E, Miami, FL 33140.

Volunteers can reach out to info@aegpkg.com to learn more or join.

