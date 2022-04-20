Bringg Sees 12% Reduction in Enterprise Retailers' Carbon Emissions of Last-Mile Delivery Across the SaaS Platform

Leading food retailers are making big strides towards their net-zero carbon emission goals leveraging alternative green delivery providers and Bringg's cloud technology

CHICAGO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringg , the leading delivery and fulfillment cloud platform provider, today announced that with its BringgGreen Sustainability Tech Practice, they have provided retailers over the past year with the best practices and capabilities to prioritize, measure and report on sustainable last mile deliveries as part of their net-zero journeys.

Today, 49% of retailers struggle to accurately measure carbon emissions. To improve accountability and drive transparent reporting and communication, Bringg's delivery orchestration platform and new sustainability dashboard enables retailers to measure and accurately report the impact of their green delivery operations. This contributes towards their overall carbon emission reduction targets and sustainability goals.

Bringg's delivery hub partners with organizations that are setting new standards in sustainability.

"Last May, Co-op announced a new ten-point climate plan which set out a blueprint for the retailer to achieve net zero for its direct and indirect carbon emissions by 2040. As part of its ambitious climate commitments it has plans for all its online home deliveries to be emission free by 2025," said Chris Conway, Ecommerce Director of Co-op.

Bringg's unified platform's reporting capabilities make it easy for any retail enterprise to gain the operational control to define the prioritization of deliveries to be with all green or eco-friendly fleets. The platform offers automation in real time dispatching of deliveries to drive green deliveries and reduce the carbon emission footprint. Retailers can now select, manage, and continuously evaluate their own green fleets and eco-friendly third-party delivery providers. This includes the ability to:

Offer green delivery options at checkout, automatically assign orders to green fleets, and communicate the carbon emissions saved per delivery to the end customer.

Reduce mileage with smart route optimization and increase efficiency via batch orders.

Easily connect with green third-party delivery providers, ensure you're contracted with the greenest providers by monitoring the green vehicle ratio of each provider.

"It's been a massive Bringg priority to assist companies on their journey of becoming truly sustainable, affordable, and customer-centric retailers'," said Daniela Perlmutter, SVP Marketing and Head of the BringgGreen Sustainability Tech Practice. "We believe it takes a connected ecosystem with technology as the enabler for retailers and logistics providers to make an impactful change in the last mile fulfillment and delivery. Their success will play a pivotal role as an example of what can be achieved when sustainability initiatives are met with the appropriate customer experiences. I look forward to the day where sustainable deliveries become the standard deliveries in the industry."

Bringg's sustainability dashboard can be customized to track and measure specific green delivery KPIs relevant to retailers' businesses. By measuring the environmental impact in a transparent, easy-to-use way, retailers can drive accountability, clear communication, and support the broader sustainability investments of their own business. BringgGreen aims to increase the number of green orders and distance traveled with zero-emission using green fleets.

About Bringg

Bringg helps enterprises scale up and optimize their logistics operations with our data-led delivery and fulfillment cloud platform. Using Bringg, retailers and logistics providers can rapidly enable innovative delivery and fulfillment models that maximize the customer experience, optimize logistics operations and scale business channels for growth. Some of the world's best-known brands in more than 50 countries use Bringg's platform to deliver the perfect last mile experience at peak efficiency across multiple delivery models.

https://www.bringg.com

Media Contact

Justine Rosin

Headline Media

justine@headline.media

IL:+972 54 885 9141

US:+1 917 724 2176

View original content:

SOURCE Bringg