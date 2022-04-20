BullPerks' Last Token Distribution to Private and Strategic Investors Will Be Followed By The Burn Of 3M Tokens

BullPerks' Last Token Distribution to Private and Strategic Investors Will Be Followed By The Burn Of 3M Tokens

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands , April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After finalizing their last token distribution with private and strategic investors, BullPerks plans to burn 3 million $BLP tokens to celebrate an exciting new project phase.

BullPerks’ Last Token Distribution to Private and Strategic Investors Will Be Followed By The Burn Of 3M Tokens (PRNewswire)

After closing their final $BLP token distribution with private and strategic investors, BullPerks will burn 3 million of their tokens to celebrate a new phase of project development and support the token value growth.

A token burn is a strategic maneuver by projects to influence the value of their token in the market. It's an act of sending cryptocurrency tokens to a wallet that has no access key. Without the private key, these tokens cannot be accessed by anyone and are lost forever.

One of the most beneficial aspects of a token burn is the ability to create token scarcity and in turn, result in a favorable increase in the value of the coin. This permanent removal of a selection of tokens from circulation creates greater demand and heightened value of the remaining tokens. In this case, the current investors of $BLP will now hold a larger stake, and the burn prevents the currency from over circulating.

BullPerks is excited to announce this token burn in conjunction with their final token distribution to private and strategic investors. These two accomplishments benchmark a promising future for the project which has already seen incredible success since its launch achieving 7030% of average ATH ROI on all deals in April 2022. The token burn may potentially increase the value of $BLP token, strengthening a market position of decentralized VC and launchpad BullPerks and fostering even faster development of the project.

About BullPerks

BullPerks is the world's first decentralized VC and multichain launchpad bringing together like-minded individuals who want to invest together in the best crypto projects on equal terms with VCs. The platform is fully oriented toward the community and provides low entry and access to early-stage projects for users. BullPerks has given a powerful boost to many ambitious gaming, NFT, and blockchain-based startups accelerating them to global popularity, such as Bloktopia, Polker, Monsta Infinite, StepHero, Sidus, Blockchain Monster Hunt, and many others.

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

YouTube

Telegram Official Announcements

Telegram Official Chat

Medium

Facebook

LinkedIn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1800951/BullPerks.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BullPerks