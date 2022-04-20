Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces 1st HoneyDrip Ambassador, Model Sadie Nelson

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, today announced that Sadie Nelson will be a feature model and brand ambassador for HoneyDrip.com. Her role will include handling press events and representing the company in the mainstream media. Honeydrip.com is a new digital platform designed and owned by Clubhouse Media Group with a focus on the empowerment of creators. The site allows creators to connect with fans and sell exclusive photo and video content.

Sadie Nelson (PRNewswire)

"Sadie fits right into the mold of what HoneyDrip.com stands for" said Danche Prokopov, General Manager of HoneyDrip.com. "She represents us in the mainstream media and plays a huge role in supporting the many creators on our platform."

Juggling the roles of being a model, actress, and a mom, Sadie knows all about working hard. Having managed to provide for her 7-year-old son, while still gracefully being featured on Maxim Magazines 2022 Calendar, she is ready to make an even bigger splash in the modeling world. Sadie is also set to be featured in Style Cruz and QP Magazine in the coming months.

"I'm extremely grateful to be a part of HoneyDrip.com" said Nelson. "As a mother, there was no way I could allow myself to be part of a platform with any bad stigma. HoneyDrip.com isn't that at all. It's an empowering experience to be working within a female run organization that allows me to express myself in a creative, healthy, and positive way."

Follow Sadie on Instagram @sadie0x

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each with its brand, influencer cohort, and production capabilities. CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

Follow CMGR on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ClubhouseCMGR

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by CMGR and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause CMGR's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for CMGR's products and services, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Clubhouse Logo (PRNewsfoto/Clubhouse Media Group, Inc) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.