Digital Joy Names Media Veteran and Former WWE Executive Tracey Arrowood - Shaw as New President

- Digital Media Company Positioned for Next Stage of Growth with Expanded Leadership Team and Reimagined Storytelling Vision for the Video Platform -

MIAMI, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Joy, the cloud-native Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) media platform company, announced today the formal appointment of media veteran and business leader Tracey Arrowood - Shaw. Shaw's position as Founder and President of the company commences immediately.

Tracey Arrowood - Shaw, Founder and President of Digital Joy (PRNewsfoto/Digital Joy) (PRNewswire)

The former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) entertainment and media executive brings over 25 years of television, global distribution, programing strategy, and content deployment experience to Digital Joy as she formally transitions from serving on the Board of Directors. Leveraging years of experience building strong brands and award-winning innovative digital experiences, Shaw will focus on bringing the storytelling vision for the media platform to life, and the go-to-market growth strategy of the company.

Well financed by leading private equity firm Black Dragon Capital, Digital Joy is an intuitive and affordable end-to-end production through a distribution video platform that allows customers to engage viewers, build communities, and maximize monetization opportunities. Focused on Tier 2 and 3 customers and in production with several key companies, the cloud-native platform with an open API provides a rich global marketplace of partners to connect to and add to the value of the platform for customers.

"As we were planning for the next stage of growth and leadership for Digital Joy, to address the multi-billion market opportunity for next-generation video platforms, only one proven media industry veteran came to mind as the right fit – Tracey Shaw," said Louis Hernandez Jr, CEO, founder and managing director of Black Dragon Capital (BDC). "A collaborative and respected business leader, I've known Tracey for years through her award-winning work with the WWE, the SVG Board Diversity and Inclusion committee, and as a media, tech, and strategy advisor for BDC. She has been leading Digital Joy's new reseller and storytelling focused go-to-market strategy behind the scenes for over a year, and we could not be more fortunate and excited to have her take on the formal role of president to lead the company with passion, industry insight, vision, and drive."

"The future of video and digital media platforms is open, collaborative, and focused on storytelling and engaging with your community. If you're not building community – you're creating a commodity," said Shaw. "With over 80 percent of the video platform market owned by Tier 2 and 3 customers, we are committed to delivering the intuitive video engagement solutions, and meeting unique businesses' needs of this eager and underserved market who are looking to create their unique voice, platform, and community through video."

Expanded Word Class Leadership Team Drives Next Stage Growth

Along with the formal appointment of Tracey Arrowood - Shaw as President of Digital Joy, the company has strengthened its leadership with the addition of:

Hussain Sheikh as Chief Technology Officer bringing the robust cloud-native platform to life

Helmut Forero as Chief Financial Officer, 25-years as a controller and CFO

Richard K. Sussman joining the Board of Directors bringing significant technology, media and entertainment experience

Louis Hernandez Jr . serving as Founder and Executive Chairman, Hernandez is a media and industry veteran with vast experience in launching and managing companies of all sizes from startups to multi-billion-dollar organizations across the media-tech, fintech and e-commerce verticals.

Digital Joy

Digital Joy is a new innovative cloud-native, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) media technology company bringing innovative and proven Cloud-based solutions to the media industry. The company was founded by Louis Hernandez's Black Dragon Capital Development Fund. With a focus on Tier 2 and 3 Digital Joy combines a robust production platform with viewer engagement and monetization tools to allow everyone to tell their stories. It was created to help leading media and business organizations meet their strategic media technology needs by giving them access to the most advanced Cloud-native media technology in the world, priced and packaged for everyone. Learn more at www.digitaljoy.media.

About Black Dragon Capital

Black Dragon Capital℠ ("BDC") is a high-performing private equity firm founded and led by a diverse manager and team who have a track-record of outstanding operating and investment success. The firm makes control investments in mid-market technology companies in growth sectors disrupted by digitization. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market-leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit℠. The strategy has resulted in well above market returns and significant growth in enterprise value. The firm is currently managing approximately $900 million in enterprise value as of December 31, 2021.

Contacts:

Digital Joy

press@digitaljoy.media

689-333-6444

Gateway IR

digitaljoy@gatewayir.com

Digital Joy's newest logo. (PRNewsfoto/Digital Joy) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Digital Joy