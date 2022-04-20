Encora Secures Five Awards in Comparably's 2022 'Best Places to Work' Series

Awards Spotlight the Company's Explosive Growth, Outstanding Culture, and Employee Satisfaction

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encora , a global next-gen product engineering provider, today announced it has been named the winner of five awards in Comparably's 2022 'Best Places to Work' Awards Series , which are selected based on anonymous employee feedback to a comprehensive survey. Encora outperformed tens of thousands of large global companies considered in the categories below, and is ranked among the top 50 large, global organizations alongside technology giants such as Amazon, Google, and Microsoft.

The company was awarded among the top 50 large, global companies in the following categories:

34 th Best Engineering Teams

44 th Best Global Culture

32 nd Best Company Outlook

1 st Best Places to Work in Phoenix

2nd Best HR Teams

"We're honored to be recognized by Comparably and to receive such positive feedback from our employees," said Venu Raghavan, president and CEO, Encora. "We wouldn't be able to provide the quality of work we do for our clients without our incredible people, and it is our highest priority to create a diverse and caring culture. We feel that these awards reinforce the work we've done to create that type of environment that both supports and empowers our employees across the company."

Comparably's award program celebrates the companies and leaders that are deemed the most exceptional across a wide variety of categories by those who know best – employees. With over 15 million employee ratings from over 70,000 companies and the most comprehensive data on what it's like to work at large organizations, Comparably is the world's leading workplace culture and brand reputation platform. Winners are determined based on a series of 50+ structured and comprehensive workplace questions in nearly 20 core culture categories including: leadership, work-life balance, compensation, professional development, perks & benefits, and a number of other categories.

Details about Comparably's 2022 'Best Places to Work' Awards Series and the list of award winners are available at https://www.comparably.com/awards .

About Encora

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and backed by private equity firm Advent International, Encora is the preferred innovation partner to some of the world's leading technology companies. It provides Next-Gen services like predictive analysis, machine learning, artificial intelligence, IoT, cloud, and test automation. Encora has deep cluster vertical capabilities in HealthTech, FinTech, HiTech, IAM & Cybersecurity, Digital Commerce, EdTech, Supply Chain & Logistics, Telecom, and other specialized industries. Encora has over 6,800 associates in 40+ offices and innovation labs across U.S., Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Columbia, Bolivia, Peru, Brazil, India, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.encora.com .

